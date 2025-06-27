Man sets fire to a moving train in Seoul over divorce in viral video

A 67-year-old man in South Korea has been indicted for setting a moving subway train on fire in Seoul, allegedly in a fit of rage over his divorce. The shocking incident, which left several passengers injured, has sparked concern over public safety and mental health issues.

The accused, identified by his surname Won, allegedly poured petrol inside a running train on Seoul Subway Line 5 and set it ablaze while it was passing through an undersea tunnel between Yeouinaru and Mapo stations on May 31.

According to the Seoul Southern District Prosecutors’ Office, Won has been charged with attempted murder, arson on a moving vehicle, and violating the Railway Safety Act. Authorities said he committed the act out of frustration over the outcome of his divorce proceedings.

Disturbing footage from the incident, now widely shared on social media, shows the man walking inside the subway coach with a bottle in hand, pouring a flammable liquid on the floor. Moments later, he sets himself and the surrounding area on fire, triggering panic among passengers.

The blaze left six passengers injured, while 23 others—including the accused—were treated for smoke inhalation. In total, 129 people received emergency medical assistance.

According to The Chosun Daily, the damage to public property has been estimated at over 330 million won (approximately ₹2 crore), with one subway car severely burnt.

Won was transferred to prosecutors on June 9 following police custody. Authorities say investigations are ongoing to assess gaps in subway security and prevent such incidents in the future.

