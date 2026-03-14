Man shares how Blinkit ambulance proved ‘a lifesaver’ for Gurgaon family: ‘Arrived in 4 mins’

A man has shared a grateful account on social media of how Blinkit’s in-app ambulance service was a “lifesaver” for his friend’s family. The user, who goes by the name Harpreet, detailed how the ambulance arrived in four minutes and the patient was transported to the hospital within 20 minutes. He further applauded the crew for their “excellent” service.

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“Dear Blinkit, your ambulance service is a lifesaver indeed. Just this morning, a classmate of mine requested an ambulance in Gurgaon. It arrived in 4 minutes, and his mom was in the emergency ward of a hospital within 20 minutes,” Harpreet wrote.

Also Read | Bengaluru CEO praises Blinkit after midnight medicine order prompts doctor call

“Both the paramedic attendants and the driver were top-notch and took excellent care of the patient,” the post further said.

Family realised service was free The user added that after completing the hospital formalities and once the patient had stabilised, the family stepped outside to thank the ambulance crew.

“After the formalities in the ER were done and the patient stabilised, her son went out to thank the ambulance staff, only to find out that they had already gone. Two minutes later, he got the scolding of his life from his wife for not giving them any token of thanks, especially since the ambulance service didn’t charge anything,” he wrote.

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Harpreet said the family had initially assumed the charges were already paid when the ambulance was booked through the app.

He ended his post by offering a suggestion to the company. “On that note, you may consider adding an option on your app for a token payment and perhaps a rating system for your ambulance crews after the job is completed. They are lifesavers indeed.”

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Social media users praise initiative The post has evoked a plethora of responses and has amassed a flurry of reactions, with some praising the initiative.

One user wrote: “Would love to donate to this cause. Knowing the ambulance from Blinkit is around the corner and serves my area brings so much peace of mind.”

Another user observed: “The fact that they left without waiting for a tip or a thank you suggests they are optimised for turnaround time.”

Also Read | Mumbai woman narrates how Blinkit ambulance service helped at 4am in Delhi

Several others also lauded the company’s efforts. One comment read: “Wow, that’s how leadership by private enterprise is upgrading India to a different level.”

Another user wrote: “These startups are a trillion times better than the others.”

Another comment read: “It is actually one of the best initiatives,” while another user added, “Great work Blinkit. All other corporates should take inspiration from them.”

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About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.