Man shares ‘worst’ experience of sitting next to toddler on a flight: ‘Remember, your kid is only special to you’

A routine flight on Vietnam Airlines turned out to be a chaotic experience for one passenger, after he had to endure all the tantrums of the toddler seated next to him. The traveller, who goes by the name Paul Lee, documented his experience on TikTok and has called it the “worst flight.” In the clip, which has now gone viral, Lee is seen wearing a black T-shirt and calmly sipping from a teacup, while the young girl seated beside him repeatedly kicks his arm and shoulder.

The toddler was screaming and kicking throughout the flight, while the woman believed to be her mother made an effort to soothe her but failed. At one point, she can even be heard laughing. However, Lee remains calm, wearing headphones and choosing not to engage with them.

“Worst possible seat ever next to a crying baby,” Lee captioned the video, which has garnered more than four million views.

According to a report by People magazine, the incident is said to have taken place in 2024 on a Vietnam Airlines flight and is now gaining traction after Lee recently reposted the footage. “This was filmed last year, and I had to sit next to a mother and daughter. This lasted for about five minutes,” he said.

Despite being hit multiple times, Lee said he chose to stay calm rather than escalate the situation. “I didn’t confront her or do anything, just waited and then enjoyed my flight. A little patience went a long way. The kid’s mother did not apologise,” he claimed.

“Rather than let this ruin my whole flight and make a scene, I just waited it out. Fortunately, minutes later, it stopped and I enjoyed the rest of my flight. Some battles aren’t worthy to be had,” he added.

Social media reactions: The video has since garnered over 200,000 likes and thousands of comments.

“Mothers, please remember your kid is only special to you,” one user wrote, while another added, “Letting your kid kick a stranger is NOT ACCEPTABLE!”