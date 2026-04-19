Man stuns internet with six pack abs after losing 50 kg on a vegetarian diet, internet loses calm: ‘Insane glow up’

The internet is filled with several stories on weight loss and transformation journeys. Among them, a man in his 20s grabbed netizens' attention ever since he revealed his secret to losing 50 kg. He posted the before and after pictures on Reddit and left people shocked with his weight loss journey.

How a man lost 50 kg The man sported a chiselled physique with six-pack abs in a shirtless picture. He shared his transformation, which took four years, from 2022 to 2026, as he lost 50 kg.

Advertisement

Diet The user took to Reddit sub TwentiesIndia and revealed that he has been following a vegetarian diet of 1800 calories per day. He included at least 100g of protein per day. "1)The Diet I didn't do anything fancy. I stuck to a clean vegetarian diet, just solid macros. The Goal: 1800 calories a day.

The Protein: I made sure to hit at least 100g of protein daily to keep my muscle mass while the fat came off. The Routine: I stopped "guessing" what I was eating and started tracking it."

Also Read | Chasing fat loss? Bangalore doctor explains hidden health risks women ignore

Workout Not just diet, he also revealed his workout routine, which mostly consisted of weight training and cardio. "2. The Workout - Lifted weights and cardio every single day. Lifting: Heavy compound movements and isolation work as well. Cardio: I kept it basic, elliptical + walking cardio after my lifts. The weights did the heavy lifting for the transformation; the cardio just helped the deficit," he explained.

Advertisement

Other challenges The user also opened up about mental challenges and revealed how he tackled the monotony of the routine. "The hardest part wasn’t the gym or the hunger; it was the monotony. There are weeks where the scale doesn’t move, and you have to convince yourself to keep going anyway.

Staying disciplined while managing a high-pressure professional life was a constant battle. You have to learn to say "no" to social pressure and "yes" to your own goals every single day. It’s a mental grind more than a physical one."

Over time, the user could see a desired change in his body and health. "The most obvious change is the reflection in the mirror, but the real shift was internal. Confidence: I’m not just "smaller"; I’m more present. I walk into meetings and social settings with a different energy now. Physical Capability: Everything is just easier. My energy levels are consistent, I’m not sluggish, and I actually have the stamina to keep up with my lifestyle.

Advertisement

Losing 50kg changed my body, but the discipline changed my life," he elaborated.

Netizens divided Reacting to the pictures, many on the internet praised the man for his commendable transformation and dedication. A user wrote in the comments, "Same person??? Insane glowup bro." "I know how much hardwork and mental strength this takes. All the best and keep going," added another.

Advertisement

Someone else said, "Imagine rejecting the 2nd one and later...'

A section of people also expressed their doubts about the claims. Among them, a user said, "Lol another fake post, nose doesn't change shape after losing weight. Definitely not this significantly!" "Even the hair style. How did it get curly?" yet another quipped.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Live Mint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)