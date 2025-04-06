Man sues gaming company for depression after getting ‘slapped’ thousands of times: ‘My self-esteem is harmed’

Humiliated by thousands of "slaps" in a game, a China man has sued a gaming company for depression. The man, a fan of Three Kingdoms Kill Online for 15 years, claimed that he was virtually slapped over 4,800 times in the game, harming his self-esteem.

Advertisement

According to a Xin Huanghe report, the man, using the pseudonym Qiaoben, holds the highest rank in the game.

After each victory, Qiaoben noticed that his opponents in the online game would throw items like eggs and straw sandals at his avatar. He said these triggered virtual facial slap-like effects.

Based on the number of games played, the man claimed he was hit with these items more than 4,800 times over the past six months.

The eggs and straw sandals can be obtained for free through in-game activities or bought for a minimal price.

Qiaoben, who understood that throwing these items was a way for his opponents to vent their frustration after losing, said he had to endure a virtual slapping that lasted more than 90 seconds in a recent game.

Advertisement

However, he said, his dignity was insulted because all the players could see the slaps.

Read More

“Every time I am hit with eggs, I feel my self-esteem is harmed, and I get depressed,” he said.

Also Read | Diljit Dosanjh dances with Will Smith: Viral video takes Internet by storm

Qiaoben also claimed that the gaming company “tolerates” and “allows” players to throw these offensive items at each other as they profit from the sales.

Notably, the lawsuit wasn't Qiaoben's first choice; he had registered several unaddressed complaints to customer service before taking the extreme measure.

In his lawsuit, Qiaoben sought compensation from the gaming company for the harassment he had faced. However, the amount of the lawsuit has not been undisclosed.

Also Read | Hilarious AI video: World leaders turn tariffs into high fashion

About the game: Three Kingdoms Kill Online is a multiplayer battle game set in the Three Kingdoms era (220-265). Advertisement

Developed by a Hangzhou-based gaming company in eastern China, it was released in 2009.