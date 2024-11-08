Man takes leave to ‘go to mountains to forget breakup’; Internet backs Gen Z employee, ‘All deadlines can extend’

A GenZ employee's week-long leave for a breakup prompted a heated discussion online, as a social media user's post drew mixed responses regarding mental health's role in the workplace versus traditional expectations of professionalism and dedication during crucial projects.

Livemint
Published8 Nov 2024, 11:18 AM IST
A social media user shared his experience of working with GenZ who went on a leave to mountains to forget about his breakup.
A social media user shared his experience of working with GenZ who went on a leave to mountains to forget about his breakup.(Pexels)

A senior corporate employee recently ignited a debate on social media by posting about his Gen Z colleague, who "declared" a week-long leave due to a “breakup” during a crucial phase of a team project. The post quickly garnered attention online, fueling a debate about the younger generation’s approach to work-life balance and emotional priorities.

Also Read | Fans await ’fulera gaon ki war’, GenZ say Panchayat 3 trailer ’mid’

Social media user Krishna Mohan shared his experience working with a Gen Z colleague and how he left the team at a crucial time because “he wanted to go to the mountains to forget his break-up.”

“One of my Gen z team members suddenly declared 1 week leave. It was a critical time of the project so I tried to reason. He did not budge. The leave was because he had a breakup, and he wanted to go to the mountains to forget the breakup,” read Mohan's post on X.

Krishna Mohan shared the post in response to an older post by user ‘Siddarth Shah’ in which he had shared a leave application by his GenZ team member. Shah's social media post had sparked an online debate on work-life balance which was further extended by Mohan's post.

Krishna Mohan's post on X.

Some social media users criticised the post and underlined the importance of mental health. Others criticised GenZ's approach to work.

Also Read | Nearly 35% of GenZ prioritising wealth creation, 26% seeking global adventures: Survey

“It's better to give them a break than overwhelm them with deadlines when they are already under the weather. Less suicidal tendencies the better [sic],” another social media user responded to the post.

“Mental health is very much important. Whether it's breakup or family issues or whatever...let's normalise this so people like you shouldn't mention it as if it's a trivial thing, [sic]” read another comment on the post.

Also Read | ’GenZs today is facing lack of awareness of what’s next’: Viral Fission founder

“That’s a perfect reason to declare leave. Business is business, will go on as will other things [sic]”

“This is a boomer fallout issue. Because over the decades people learned even top performers were not treated well so the pendulum has swung the other way with extreme prejudice [sic]”

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Nov 2024, 11:18 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsMan takes leave to ‘go to mountains to forget breakup’; Internet backs Gen Z employee, ‘All deadlines can extend’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    150.35
    11:50 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    -0.55 (-0.36%)

    Indian Hotels Company share price

    724.55
    11:51 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    40.95 (5.99%)

    Tata Motors share price

    806.50
    11:51 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    -13.3 (-1.62%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    141.00
    11:51 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    -3.2 (-2.22%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Page Industries share price

    47,863.80
    11:39 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    2758.3 (6.12%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    240.90
    11:38 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    2.35 (0.99%)

    Apollo Hospitals Enterprise share price

    7,432.00
    11:39 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    7.4 (0.1%)

    City Union Bank share price

    180.00
    11:36 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    -0.85 (-0.47%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Great Eastern Shipping Company share price

    1,201.95
    11:38 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    -89 (-6.89%)

    GMM Pfaudler share price

    1,284.95
    11:39 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    -89.95 (-6.54%)

    Cochin Shipyard share price

    1,449.50
    11:39 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    -76.15 (-4.99%)

    Petronet LNG share price

    329.55
    11:39 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    -16.95 (-4.89%)
    More from Top Losers

    Motilal Oswal Financial Services share price

    1,003.60
    11:39 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    69.4 (7.43%)

    Vijaya Diagnostic Centre share price

    1,100.55
    11:39 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    73.1 (7.11%)

    Tejas Networks share price

    1,452.00
    11:39 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    84 (6.14%)

    Page Industries share price

    47,863.80
    11:39 AM | 8 NOV 2024
    2758.3 (6.12%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,575.000.00
      Chennai
      78,581.000.00
      Delhi
      78,733.000.00
      Kolkata
      78,585.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.