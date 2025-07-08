Man takes sick leave for stomach ache, boss asks to work anyway. Internet reacts

An employee’s Reddit post about being asked to work while on sick leave has sparked an online debate around workplace expectations, employee rights, and toxic work culture in small companies.

According to the post, the employee, who works as a marketing coordinator, had applied for leave due to a severe stomach ache. Despite the sick leave request, the boss allegedly asked them to continue coordinating with clients from home.

In a screenshot of a WhatsApp conversation shared in the post, the manager is seen subtly instructing the employee to “stay in touch” with clients and “keep things moving.” The employee claimed they were using their personal laptop for office work, even though the company had not provided one.

“This sounds like a subtle way of asking someone to work as if they own the company—but at the same time, pay peanuts for the work,” the employee wrote.

The post went on to describe the organisation as a small company with just two employees working from the office and 2–4 others working remotely. Despite being in operation for over two decades, the employee claimed the company hadn’t invested in basic resources like laptops for staff.

“I barely take leaves—maybe once a month. And yet, when I do, this is the response I get,” the employee added, questioning whether such treatment was justified.

Internet Responds The incident has reopened conversations about the pressures faced by employees—especially in smaller setups—where job security is often linked to silence and over-commitment. As conversations around work-life balance continue to grow louder, this post has struck a nerve with professionals who say “sick leave” should mean just that.

The post has since gone viral, with hundreds of users weighing in with their own experiences and advice.

One user wrote, “I’ve worked in start-ups, mid-sized companies, and MNCs—it’s the same story everywhere. Insensitive people in leadership roles are the real issue.”

Another shared, “I’ve seen 30-year-old companies with five employees doing ₹40-50 crore in revenue. Low overhead doesn’t justify poor treatment.”