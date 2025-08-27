A video of a man testing the limits of generative AI by asking ChatGPT to count to one million has gone viral online. The chatbot declined the request, saying the task was impractical, sparking conversations about the boundaries of artificial intelligence.

Advertisement

The clip shows the user interacting with ChatGPT Live. When he asked the bot to begin counting, it responded that the process would take several days and would not be of much use.

ChatGPT Refuses User’s Unusual Request The man argued that he had enough free time because he was unemployed and had also paid for a subscription. Still, the chatbot refused to continue, repeating that the request was neither practical nor beneficial.

As the exchange grew heated, the man shouted at the AI, but it held firm. Instead, it suggested finding another way it could assist.

In a dramatic turn, the user claimed he had committed a crime, to which ChatGPT replied that it could not engage in such discussions and reminded him of its guidelines.

Advertisement

Social Media Reactions "I think it’s security related. I also asked ChatGPT to count to 1M , and it told me the “recording” will be huge. Meaning opanAI does record our conversation with gpt. Also, it’s a continuous task that last a long period of time. If they allowed it, the counting to 1M will become a tool to ddos,’’ a user said.

Advertisement

“ I cancelled my chatgpt sub because this is all it ever does is argue bullshit for every prompt. Its like trying to change the size of a small piece of text in a microsoft word document and finding now all your images are right justified or some shit,” a second user said.

“In my experience, ChatGPT has trouble doing basic math, so counting to 1M is probably impossible. with many, many errors,” a third user mentioned.