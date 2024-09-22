Man throws snake mid-air, escapes bite by few inches | Watch viral video

A viral video shows a man dodging a snake bite, as he throws it mid air

Livemint
Updated22 Sep 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Man throws snake mid-air, escapes bite by few inches | Watch viral video
Man throws snake mid-air, escapes bite by few inches | Watch viral video (X)

A shocking video of a man who narrowly escapes a snake bite after plunging the snake mid-air has gone viral on social media. In the video, the man can be seen trying to capture the snake which repeatedly tries to bite his face.

It is only a matter of moments before the snake misses biting the man's face. In the video, the snake can be seen slithering across the ground as the man attempts to grab it by the head. The snake strikes at him multiple times, calling in for a moment of tension, as a few inches separate the man's face from the snake.

‘The real Tarzann’

The video was originally posted by Mike Holston on his Instagram account. Going by the name of ‘the real Tarzann,’ Holston posts videos of several exciting creatures and wildlife.

Also Read | Drunk man pets cobra like a pro, netizens say ‘snake didn’t get vibes…’ | Watch

The snake video has already reached over 200,000 views, and has also gone viral on other social media platforms such as X, formerly known as Twitter.

Several other videos on Holston's profile show him trying to hold a crocodile by its tail, big lizards eating, and several other snake videos. Mike Holston, who also calls himself a scientist, has over 11.6 million followers, with over 2000 posts on his Instagram account.

Also Read | Bizarre incident in Bihar! One-year-old child bites snake to death

Snake spotted at a railway station in Rishikesh

Holston's video is not the only snake-related video that has gone viral lately. Yesterday at Rishikesh's Yognagari railway station, chaos erupted when a snake was spotted slithering along the platform, causing panic among passengers.

Terrified commuters rushed to safety, abandoning their luggage in their haste. Eyewitnesses reported that the snake appeared suddenly from the tracks, instilling fear in those waiting for their trains.

Also Read | Woman rescues snakes with bare hands from college in Bilaspur; netizens stunned

Many passengers were seen fleeing for cover, while some tried to warn others about the snake. Within minutes, the platform was in disarray, and a video of the incident quickly spread across social media.

Catch more updates here.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:22 Sep 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsMan throws snake mid-air, escapes bite by few inches | Watch viral video

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    152.05
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    2.45 (1.64%)

    ICICI Bank

    1,340.25
    03:51 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    48.7 (3.77%)

    NTPC

    424.15
    03:57 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    0.15 (0.04%)

    ITC

    514.90
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    6.7 (1.32%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Asahi India Glass

    778.35
    03:45 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    69.5 (9.8%)

    Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

    1,859.75
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    163.7 (9.65%)

    RITES

    373.60
    03:58 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    32.37 (9.49%)

    Housing & Urban Development Corporation

    250.95
    03:59 PM | 20 SEP 2024
    20.6 (8.94%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,135.000.00
      Chennai
      75,141.000.00
      Delhi
      75,293.000.00
      Kolkata
      75,145.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.