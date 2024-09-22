Man throws snake mid-air, escapes bite by few inches | Watch viral video

A shocking video of a man who narrowly escapes a snake bite after plunging the snake mid-air has gone viral on social media. In the video, the man can be seen trying to capture the snake which repeatedly tries to bite his face.

It is only a matter of moments before the snake misses biting the man's face. In the video, the snake can be seen slithering across the ground as the man attempts to grab it by the head. The snake strikes at him multiple times, calling in for a moment of tension, as a few inches separate the man's face from the snake.

‘The real Tarzann’ The video was originally posted by Mike Holston on his Instagram account. Going by the name of ‘the real Tarzann,’ Holston posts videos of several exciting creatures and wildlife.

The snake video has already reached over 200,000 views, and has also gone viral on other social media platforms such as X, formerly known as Twitter.

Several other videos on Holston's profile show him trying to hold a crocodile by its tail, big lizards eating, and several other snake videos. Mike Holston, who also calls himself a scientist, has over 11.6 million followers, with over 2000 posts on his Instagram account.

Snake spotted at a railway station in Rishikesh Holston's video is not the only snake-related video that has gone viral lately. Yesterday at Rishikesh's Yognagari railway station, chaos erupted when a snake was spotted slithering along the platform, causing panic among passengers.

Terrified commuters rushed to safety, abandoning their luggage in their haste. Eyewitnesses reported that the snake appeared suddenly from the tracks, instilling fear in those waiting for their trains.

Many passengers were seen fleeing for cover, while some tried to warn others about the snake. Within minutes, the platform was in disarray, and a video of the incident quickly spread across social media.