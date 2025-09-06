Man volunteering in India shares bizarre tale of getting head stuck in elephant's rear. Internet in splits

In a bizarre and rather unbelievable incident, a man revealed that his head once got stuck inside an elephant’s rear end while he was volunteering at an elephant hospital in India.

The unusual confession was made during a segment on Australian radio show Triple M, where hosts Luisa Dal Din and Jack invited listeners to share strange stories about where they had gotten their heads stuck.

When a caller named Sam joined the conversation, he admitted that he had never shared his story in the past three decades.

“I haven’t told this to anybody in 30 years,” Sam said.

Luisa reassured him, saying, “Safe zone,” encouraging him to share openly.

To everyone’s shock, Sam then blurted out, “An elephant’s butt.”

The hosts were left speechless and demanded an explanation. Sam went on to narrate how the incident occurred while he was volunteering in India.

“I was at an elephant hospital in India, helping to wash the elephants,” he explained. “The woman standing in front of the elephant accidentally gave the signal for it to sit down. Unfortunately, I was at the other end, and before I knew it, my whole head went up there, for about 20 seconds.”

Luisa, still stunned, asked, “How are you alive if he sat? Wouldn’t that squash you?”

Sam clarified, “No, someone saw what happened and stopped it. I started screaming, but no one could hear me at first.”

Jack jokingly added, “You’re a human anal bead at that point,” prompting laughter in the studio.

The hilarious yet shocking clip was later shared on Instagram, where it quickly went viral, racking up over 5.9 million views and thousands of comments.

While many were amused, others were simply in disbelief.

One user commented, “Sam wins! No one could beat that story!”

Another joked, “No way would I have opened my mouth. What do you mean you screamed? What if the elephant had farted? Talk about a crappy day at work.”

A third user added, “There was a video of this happening to a guy about twenty years ago. Could this be the same man?”

Another person humorously remarked, “Elephants have great memories. That poor animal is probably traumatised to this day.”