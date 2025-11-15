Man who froze wife for future revival has now started a new relationship: ‘Is this emotional polygamy?’

A sports industry professional in China went above and beyond for his wife, but is now making headlines for beginning a new relationship while she remains in cold storage. Gui Junmin, 57, chose cryopreservation — the process of freezing human body in the hope that it may be revived — after doctors told him his wife had only months to live.

Zhan Wenlian was diagnosed with late-stage lung cancer and was given limited time. Determined not to lose her, Gui opted for the experimental procedure, believing “she would wake up if a cure for cancer was found.”

Zhan, then 48, became the first person in China to undergo human cryopreservation after Gui signed a 30-year agreement with the Shandong Yinfeng Life Science Research Institute.

What happened after the procedure? For two years following the procedure, Gui remained devoted to his wife’s memory and lived alone. But in 2020, a life-threatening incident flipped his world on its head.

One morning, a severe gout attack left him unable to move or reach his phone. He lay helpless for two days until relatives forced their way in and found him.

Reflecting on the ordeal, he told South China Morning Post: “If something really happens to a person when they are alone, there is nothing they can do. You could die at home and no one would even know.”

How did he meet his new partner? Soon after recovering, Gui was introduced to Wang Chunxia through a mutual friend. Wang, then working in insurance sales, initially viewed him as a potential client but eventually became his partner.

Gui describes her as warm, sincere, and attentive — qualities that reminded him of his wife.

Wang began caring for him closely: bringing him tea, reminding him to take his medication, and helping with daily tasks. After he later underwent coronary stent surgery, Gui became unsteady on his feet and now depends on Wang even to cross the street.

Why is the relationship complicated? Gui openly acknowledges that their relationship is layered and difficult. He notes their differing backgrounds and social standings: Wang grew up in a rural area, left school in the seventh grade, worked in factories and service roles, and later ran a small hair salon.

Gui sees himself as more well-travelled and financially secure.

He also admits that his decision to be with Wang was partly “utilitarian”, adding: “She has not entered my heart yet. I feel a sense of responsibility towards her, but this is a complicated matter.”

Despite his reliance on Wang, Gui insists Zhan remains irreplaceable, saying: “She can never replace my wife. I cannot just forget the past, but I still need to move on with life.”

How did the internet react? His story has sparked intense debate online.

One user wrote: “Now he is holding one woman in his arms while hoping to reunite with another in 30 years. What is this: emotional polygamy?”

Another remarked: “Gui might seem deeply devoted, but in reality, this is emotional detachment. His so-called love for Zhan is more like an obsession with playing the role of the ‘grieving husband’. Just look at how cold and distant he appears with his current partner.