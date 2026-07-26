Man who rejected TCS job to sell rice earns ₹25 lakh a year, claims viral X post

A viral post on X has sparked discussion online after claiming that a man turned down a job offer from Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and went on to build a rice distribution business that reportedly generates around ₹25 lakh in annual income.

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The story was shared by X user Ankit Pandey, who said his friend faced widespread criticism after declining a campus placement at TCS. According to the post, many people believed he was making a poor decision by walking away from the security of a corporate career.

Instead, the man is said to have entered the rice trade, sourcing produce directly from farmers across multiple villages and states. The rice is then cleaned, packaged under his own brand, and supplied to a network of around 200 retail outlets.

How the business works Pandey also outlined the business model behind the venture. According to the post, rice is purchased from farmers for ₹35 per kilogram. Packaging costs an additional ₹3 per kilogram, while transportation adds another ₹2, taking the total cost to ₹40 per kilogram.

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The packaged rice is then reportedly sold to retailers at ₹50 per kilogram. Retailers, in turn, sell it to customers for around ₹55-57 per kilogram, resulting in a claimed margin of ₹10 per kilogram for the business.

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The post further claimed that the venture supplies around 200 quintals, or 20,000 kilograms, of rice every month to its retail partners. Based on these figures, Pandey estimated that the business earns approximately ₹25 lakh a year.

Post fuels debate on entrepreneurship Although the revenue figures and operational details mentioned in the viral post have not been independently verified, the story has prompted fresh debate on entrepreneurship, financial risk and whether a conventional corporate career is the only route to success.

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Reacting to the post, one user wrote, “Bro, life works on a very simple rule: bigger the risk, bigger the profit. At a time he took the biggest risk of his life and did not have time to take returns.”

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Another commented, "Degree or not, owning your distribution and building a real economy supply chain will beat a standard corporate salary every single time."

A third user said, “It's all about taking risk and moving ahead with your ultimate purpose of life; those who dare will achieve it.”

A fourth added, "This looks very simple, but it is not that much. In our own business, we need to be more responsible. Making profit from business is much tougher than getting a salary from TCS."

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. Livemint has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

About the Author Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in...Read More ✕ Kanishka Singharia Kanishka Singharia is a Senior Content Producer at Mint with a passion for news, trends, and the stories shaping the digital world. She specialises in spotting viral narratives by constantly tracking social media platforms and turning them into engaging, reader-friendly stories. Her work ranges from fast-paced breaking updates to sensitive human-interest features, blending speed with clarity.



With over four years of experience in news and trend reporting, Kanishka has worked with leading organisations such as Hindustan Times and Times Now. She moves seamlessly between profiling business leaders and telling the stories of everyday people, covering national developments just as effortlessly as the memes and conversations that dominate online culture.



She also reports on real estate developments and civic challenges in major urban hubs like Bengaluru, Delhi, and Gurugram. Her coverage frequently explores the struggles of startup founders, inspiring journeys of CEOs, and the experiences of candidates dealing with the complexities of visa processes.



Kanishka holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism from Delhi University and a diploma from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication. Rarely offline, she spends much of her time scrolling through X, LinkedIn, Reddit, Instagram, and Facebook in search of the next big story. When she finally logs off, she enjoys binge-watching shows and exploring cafes in pursuit of good food and better conversations.