Bengaluru man with over decade of experience begs for job on streets; netizens say ‘no one’s gonna help you’

A Reddit post from Bengaluru has gone viral after sharing two heart-wrenching images of a man sitting on a footpath at a busy traffic signal. With a backpack by his side, the man held a handwritten note asking for help.

The message on the note read: "I don't have a job, no house, please help me. I have 14 years of working experience in banking." Beside him lay a smaller sheet with a QR code, apparently meant for digital donations.

The Reddit user who posted the images wrote: "Came across this man at a prominent Bengaluru signal. As heartbreaking as it is to see him, I keep wondering if this is a result of society's failure or personal choices?"

Mixed Reactions Online The post sparked widespread debate online. Some expressed sympathy for the man’s plight, while others questioned whether his situation was caused by individual choices or systemic issues.



Here's the post

“Not Enough Jobs” One user commented: "The harsh truth of our country, we barely got enough to even give 1% of the College passouts jobs."

“No Excuses for Begging” Another wrote: "Is he physically challenged? If yes, I have my sympathies for him. If he is not. There are no excuses for a young man to beg like this, especially in a city like Bangalore, where there are plenty of jobs as long as you're willing to work. It might not be the best-paying ones. But still decent enough to sustain one person. Yes, life is tough and often unfair, but you need to get on your feet and fight for your survival. No one is gonna help you."

