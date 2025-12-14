Man working in Paris hits out at Indians over office politics, says, ‘What do you get by buttering up your manager?’

An Indian working in France’s capital, Paris, has triggered a discussion after sharing his experience of working with Indians abroad and what he believes leads to toxicity in the workplace. The man, identified as Varun Varshney, made an Instagram reel to document his experience, and his comments have resonated with many online.

In the now-viral clip, Varshney claimed that Indians are often “enemies of other Indians”, not only within the country but abroad as well. Sharing his experience of working in the French capital, he said he works with several Indians, most of whom are more interested in highlighting others’ mistakes in front of the manager, even when they involve very minor issues. For instance, if someone arrives late to work, they make sure the manager is informed.

Varshney said working as the sole Indian on the project came as a relief, as it spared him from what he described as a toxic workplace culture. He explained that gossip frequently took place behind colleagues’ backs, issues were routinely escalated to management, and team members were pitted against one another through constant fault-finding and internal rivalry.

Along with the video, Varshney wrote: “Office politics done by Indians not only inside India but even outside as well.”

The video quickly gained traction on social media, with several users agreeing with him and sharing their experiences in the comments section.

Here's how social media user reacted One user commented, “Had our countrymen remained united, no one could have ruled over us.”

Another wrote: “A similar situation exists in the US. My first job after graduation was with a firm where most managers were Indian. After I left, I promised myself I would rather struggle than work in such an environment again.”

Several people expressed similar frustrations to Varshney. “Real truth,” one user wrote, while another remarked, “That is why the British ruled over us for nearly 300 years. They knew we were divided.” A separate comment read, “I completely agree with you. This behaviour follows us everywhere.”

Another wrote, “Office politics exists everywhere, but it hurts more when it comes from your own people,” while another added, “This mindset needs to change if Indians want respect in global workplaces.”

