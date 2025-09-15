Manager accuses Redditor of ‘politics’ at work after shouting at them; netizens say it's ‘time to move out’

A Redditor shared that they were shouted at in public by their manager, and then accused of work politics while being branded as the villain.

Advertisement

In a viral Reddit post, a digital designer said that they were assigned to upscale a low-resolution logo for print. “Instead of doing a quick image trace, I found the original creator (he was within the same company in a different team), got the proper high-resolution file from him, and delivered the print file on time because I care about quality and consistency.”

However, the Redditor said that their manager told them to complete the task in a quick image trace and “didn't like my way of finding the original creator.”

“He shouted at me for not doing it his way. I was like ‘The quality concern was supposed to come from him’. Later, when I tried to discuss this incident, he was not ready to listen,” the designer said.

Advertisement

“Then I raised the matter with our head (who sits abroad). He appreciated my concern,” the Redditor said, adding that it led to a team meeting.

But, instead of addressing the actual logo issue, the manager said, “He said years back, how I begged for this job and even prepared a few teammates against me. He painted himself as a victim and me as someone ‘doing politics to bring him down’. I kept silent because I didn’t want to argue — I only wanted to do my work and go home in peace.”

The designer said that even though some teammates sided with the manager, “probably out of fear”, they know “mature people in the room could see how clownish he looked, deflecting from the real issue”.

Advertisement

Also Read | Netizens call out double standards of man lecturing Redditor about ‘informal’

“I have no interest in office politics, no ambition to climb ladders. I just want to work my shift, draw a salary, and focus on my personal life,” the Redditor added.

Here's how netizens reacted: Social media users weighed in on the situation and suggested that the Redditor talk about the incident to the head abroad. Several netizens also suggested that it was “time to move out” for the Redditor.

Advertisement

“Can you let the head know about the retaliation you received in the form of the meeting? Your manager is screwing the business instead of improving, and that's important information for any promoter,” a user said.

Another added, “Of course, the way you solved the problem was the best way to solve it. Your boss picked the method he suggested because he either didn’t think about it, or he thought it was going to take a lot of time. The only way out of such situation is to make him feel like he “chose the option” that you picked and make him look a hero.”

Also Read | Manager rants about having to chase people for bare minimum, netizens clap back

“Learn from this .. it's basically about learning to manage a micro manager to some extent. If the boss said to do it by method A, but you know method B is better. Then you do both methods and ask your boss to choose what he prefers to present to the stakeholders,” one user said.

Advertisement