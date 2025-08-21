'Manager in deep pain...': GenZ's 'not possible' reply to boss asking her to reach office sparks debate

Gen Zs, have time and again spurred social media debates when it comes to discussions surrounding the workplace. This time, an alleged Gen Z's reply to her manager, who asked her to reach the office despite heavy traffic, has become the talk of the town, with one netizen hilariously pointing out that it left the “manager in deep pain”.

“Manager in deep pain after seeing this,” one user posted, reacting to the conversation.

What was the conversation? According to the screenshot of a chat posted on social media platform X, the employee had informed that she will not be able to reach office because of traffic. Her manager, however replied that the employee needed to be in office, even if it gets late.

To that, the employee give just a two-worded response: “Not possible.”

The viral post

The user who posted the screenshot of the entire chat, captioned it as “GenZ workforce.”

Internet explodes with reactions The screenshot of the chat garnered over one lakh views, leaving netizens in splits.

“Traffic can’t stop me if I never leave my bed,” said one user reacting to the post.

“This should be normalised when you live in ill-managed cities of India,” wrote another user.

“GenZ aren't unemployed, they are unemployable,” commented a third user.

Some comments suggested that the situation occured in Mumbai, and the employee was asked to arrive in office amid heavy rains.

“Honestly seeing how bad Mumbai is in rains everyone should be excused,” one X user stated.

Mumbai Rains Mumbai has been witnessing incessant rains since the past few days, bringing the India's financial capital to its knees on Tuesday. Although conditions improved slightly on Wednesday, the IMD had still issued an Orange Alert for the city, forecasting heavy rains.