‘Manager is avoiding me’: Fintech employee's Reddit post on quitting after promotion goes viral

A young fintech professional’s candid Reddit post about quitting her job soon after a promotion has sparked a conversation online about career growth, loyalty and awkward workplace exits — themes many early-career Indians say they relate to.

The 24-year-old woman, who works in a client-facing role at a fintech firm, wrote that while she had consistently received positive feedback from clients and seniors, she felt stuck doing repetitive work with limited learning opportunities. According to her post on Reddit, the dissatisfaction pushed her to quietly explore new roles.

The situation became more complicated during the company’s promotion cycle. She said she was informally told to expect a promotion but was overlooked initially, a development that left her demotivated. Around the same time, several colleagues also missed out on promotions, leading to rising attrition within the firm.

Weeks later, the company announced an unexpected round of over 30 promotions — a move the Reddit user believes was aimed at preventing further exits. She was included this time, but by then she was already deep into interviews with other companies. Shortly after receiving the promotion, she accepted a new job offer that she felt aligned better with her long-term career goals.

Check out the viral Reddit post here:

Now preparing to resign, the employee says her manager has been avoiding conversations with her, making the workplace atmosphere uncomfortable. “I don’t want to burn bridges,” she wrote, adding that she remains grateful to her team and manager despite choosing to move on.

The post resonated widely, drawing hundreds of responses from users sharing advice and personal experiences. Many commenters encouraged her to prioritise her career over company loyalty. One user wrote that promotions offered only to stop resignations often don’t translate into long-term growth or meaningful salary hikes. “If you’ve got a better role, take it,” the user advised.

Others were more blunt, pointing out that companies rarely hesitate to lay off employees during downturns. “No point staying loyal to organisations that wouldn’t think twice about letting you go,” another commenter said.