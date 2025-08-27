‘Manager tried to blackmail me during notice period’: Reddit post sparks debate on workplace toxicity

A viral Reddit post has ignited discussions on workplace politics, toxic managers, and the struggles many employees face during their notice period.

In the now-trending thread titled “Manager tried to blackmail me during my notice period”, user @Tipsy_boomerang narrated how what was supposed to be a smooth three-month exit turned into a daily battle of ego clashes and intimidation.

According to the employee, the trouble began after they picked up a routine Jira ticket involving a minor code change. With the business analyst missing in action, the employee went ahead, developed the fix, moved it to UAT, and even followed up with stakeholders directly. But the manager, recently promoted to “Architect,” allegedly created roadblocks instead of offering support.

The employee claimed the manager: Pressured them to deploy the change faster, repeatedly doubted their explanations, escalated issues unnecessarily, and finally, threatened: “HR will ask me for feedback, I’ll give you a bad review.”

Calling it blatant blackmail, the employee said they went straight to HR to ask if such intimidation was part of company policy.

The post also pointed fingers at a “Deputy Manager” (the BA) who, according to the employee, fueled more drama behind the scenes. “Both of them have been here for 6–7 years, and it shows - not in expertise, but in politics,” the post read.

As for how to respond, the employee revealed they had drafted two possible exit emails- a polite version citing an “untenable environment, counterproductive micromanagement, and performative escalation,” and a “burn the bridge” version calling out remarks that “bordered on blackmail” — with plans to CC the CEO and Director.

Interestingly, the employee insisted they weren’t worried about negative feedback or ratings. “I’ve got nothing to lose. But I do regret wasting time in such an environment,” the post concluded.

Unsurprisingly, the story resonated with several users online, with many sharing their own experiences of managers using feedback as leverage during resignations.

A user advised, “Notice period is the duration of your stay at a company where no blackmail is effective. That said, an earlier relieving means you'll miss out on two months of salary, earned leave that you can take etc. But in terms of the email to be sent, if they have done things as bad as blackmailing you, there is no reason why bridges shouldn't be burned. For the sake of future employees, write that email to the Director keeping HR copied.”

Another user commented, 'Typical of low performance, high politics, insecure, coasting employees. However, let me also tell you that HR is *NOT* (never is) your friend. HR is there to protect the company and not you -- especially, not on a rainy day, true for largest majority of businesses. They might only be marginally better in some circumstances. They might do a bit of song-and-dance on sunny days, but that's about it."