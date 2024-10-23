’Managers like this scare me’: Employee running late after car accident told ’only death is excused’, netizens react

Netizens were left fuming this week as a social media user shared the insensitive reaction of their manager following a car crash. The now-viral screenshot of their text exchange has also sparked a debate about workplace ethics and the ‘unreasonable’ expectations put forth by some supervisors.

“Keep me updated on what time you're expecting to be here. It's understandable why you would be late...but regardless anything that prevents you from being at the workplace other than a death in the family is unexcused at any company,” the manager in question had explained upon being sent a photo of the wrecked car.

“Managers like this scare me, like is your life that miserable?!” asked one user.

Several commentators shared their own personal experiences while others insisted that they would quit ‘instantly’ if their bosses made similar comments.

“Happened to me at my last job. My boss asked me if I was alright and told me to let him know if I needed anything. It doesn’t cost anything to be cool to people,” recounted one user.

“Omg! I had this happen when tractor-trailer caught fire inside the tunnel and I was behind it about a quarter mile back on a one way bridge. It took 7 hours for everything to reopen and it was all over the news. My boss was texting me every 10 min asking when I was going to get there. I finally said: When you send a helicopter to pick me up and a driver to stay with my car,” shared another.

Several people on X also came up with increasingly creative solutions to the missive — from intense ‘ghosting’ to slashed tires.

“I’d just never show up again. He wouldn’t even get a text back,” wrote one.

“Block and delete. Never go back to that work. And if any company in the future ever asked why you left you can pull up this screenshot,” added a second.