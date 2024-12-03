Mandira OTT release date: The Sunny Leone movie, originally scheduled to release in theatres on November 22, finally did not make it to the big screens. But do not lose hope, as it is all set to stream on OTT platforms.

The Telugu horror film Mandira presents Sunny Leone in a never-seen-before avatar. In the film, Leone plays the role of a princess, who returns to the mortal world as a spirit.

AR Yuvan's directorial Mandira was produced by Sai Sudhakar Kommalapati and presented by Kommalapati Sridhar under the Viision Movie Makers banner. Apart from Sunny Leone, the film stars prominent actors Satish and Yogi Babu in significant roles. Javed Riaz composed the music album for Mandira, while Deepak Menon handled the cinematography.

Mandira OTT release date Aha has reportedly acquired the film’s digital rights for a hefty price. The movie is set to begin streaming on December 5, 2024.

In a post shared by Aha’s official X (previously Twitter) the OTT platform unveiled that the Sunny starrer will start streaming online. “Sunny tho game is not funny! Be careful..!.#Mandira Premieres December 5th on aha!…” reads the streamer's post.

According to a report by OTT Play, Aha had paid a substantial amount to acquire the digital rights, reflecting high expectations for the film. Although the makers of Aha had initially planned a grand promotional event, those plans were abandoned following the decision to release the film directly on the OTT platform.

More about Sunny Leone's role Sunny Leone's character, Mandira, was a princess of the Anakondapuram kingdom in her past life. In the present, she embarks on a journey with her boyfriend to a quaint, mysterious town.

