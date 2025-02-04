Yo Yo Honey Singh has just dropped a teaser for his new song, Maniac, in collaboration with T-Series. The video has immediately gone viral, with nearly 3 lakh views in one hour. Bollywood actress Esha Gupta is also featured in the music video.

The teaser video, released on T-Series’ YouTube channel, shows the Millionaire singer riding a horse. “GHODI PE SAWAAR. KYA TRAILER HAI. YOYO IS JUST UNSTOPPABLE,” reacted one fan. “He was missing for seven years. Now, for the next seven years, he’ll be seen in such a manner that it will blow everyone’s mind.” reacted another fan.

The video starts with Yo Yo Honey Singh driving a racing car on the streets of Dubai. The Museum of the Future shines brightly in the nocturnal surroundings. Then, the Famous singer is seen riding a white horse on the beach.

“Ye banda ab nahi rukne wala (This guy isn’t stopping now).... Thank you Yo Yo Paaji. Another hit song loading,” commented one fan. “This song will definitely hit 50 million views on the first day,” wrote another fan.

Yo Yo Honey Singh: Break from music Yo Yo Honey Singh took a break from music due to bipolar disorder and mental health struggles, as revealed in his Netflix documentary, Famous.

Diagnosed with bipolar disorder, he experienced extreme mood swings, addiction issues and psychotic symptoms. He apparently saw dreams while awake. He felt ashamed watching his father work while he couldn’t earn.

The singer feared he might never see his parents again. His mental state worsened to the point where he wished for death daily. During this time, he slept until late afternoon, stayed isolated and relied on medication for his condition.