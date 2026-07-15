Mannat Controversy: Why is Shah Rukh Khan dragged to court? ‘Because he happens to be a celebrity?’ Explained

On 14 July, the Supreme Court dismissed a petition against Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai bungalow. The petition involved alleged environmental violations at Mannat. Here’s what happened.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat, an iconic property in Mumbai, already has six floors alongside two basement levels. The clearance permitted construction up to the eighth floor entirely. This would bring the total height beyond 37 metres.

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The case involved activist Santosh Daundkar's appeal against an earlier dismissal by the National Green Tribunal (NGT). That dismissal came from the National Green Tribunal's Western Zone in September 2025.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What was the Supreme Court's decision regarding Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat construction petition? ⌵ The Supreme Court dismissed the petition challenging Shah Rukh Khan's Coastal Regulation Zone clearance for two additional floors at Mannat, allowing the construction to proceed. 2 Why was Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat construction challenged in court? ⌵ The challenge was based on allegations of environmental violations and claims that the proper clearances were bypassed, with the petitioner arguing that there was a double standard for celebrities. 3 How many floors does Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat currently have? ⌵ Mannat currently has six floors and two basement levels, with clearance granted to extend it to a total of eight floors. 4 Should celebrities receive special treatment in construction and environmental regulations? ⌵ The court expressed skepticism about the petitioner's motives, questioning whether there should be differential treatment for celebrities and emphasizing the need for adherence to laws by all property owners. 5 What are the next steps for the construction at Mannat after the court's ruling? ⌵ With the Supreme Court's dismissal of the petition, Shah Rukh Khan can proceed with the planned renovations and additions to Mannat, expected to take about two years.

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan buys ₹37 crore Delhi home where he lived with Gauri

The petition sought to quash the clearance granted for two additional floors. This coastal regulation zone clearance was granted back in January 2025. Gauri Khan was also named as a party in the case.

Senior advocate Shoeb Alam argued that rules had been bypassed for a celebrity. He claimed proper environmental clearance had never actually been obtained.

"Is there no violation of laws by other building owners? Why did you pick up a case only against one person? Because he happens to be a celebrity?" the bench asked.

Alam noted that the plot was originally earmarked for an art gallery. This requirement was reportedly deleted in 2004 without proper authorisation. Alam also alleged that two heritage structures were demolished without the required approval.

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Chief Justice Surya Kant expressed serious doubts about the petitioner's genuine intentions. Once doubts arose, the court said it wouldn't entertain the plea further.

The bench pushed back. It said that the petitioner was “resurrecting” heritage claims too late. Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana also heard the case. The court further refused to send the matter back to NGT.

Shah Rukh Khan living on rent Shah Rukh Khan is currently living in a rented home. He still owns his famous home, Mannat. However, his family has moved temporarily to Pali Hill, Bandra.

Mannat began major renovations after Gauri Khan, the house's official owner, secured approval for two additional floors. The construction work is expected to take around two years.

SRK is reportedly paying a monthly rent of ₹24.15 lakh. His three-year lease totals roughly ₹8.67 crore. The rented property, Puja Casa, spans four floors.

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It offers two duplex apartments across 10,500 square feet. This accommodates his family, staff and security team. The building belongs to the Bhagnani family. Celebrity couple Jackky Bhagnani and Rakul Preet Singh also reside in the same building.

The lease was signed via Vashu, Jackky and Deepshikha Bhagnani. Gauri Khan also leased a separate flat nearby. This smaller apartment houses household staff during the transition.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat Shah Rukh Khan purchased the heritage villa, now Mannat, in 2001. He reportedly paid around ₹13 to ₹18 crore to the previous owner, Nariman Dubash.

The mansion was originally built in the early 20th century and was known as Villa Vienna. When Khan initially bought it, he briefly called it Jannat before officially renaming it Mannat in 2005.

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Shah Rukh Khan’s next release SRK will next be seen in King, scheduled for release on 24 December. The Christmas release, directed by Pathaan director Siddharth Anand, also features Khan’s daughter, Suhana.

The cast includes Abhishek Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff. The movie is reportedly inspired by the 1994 French classic, Leon: The Professional.

About the Author Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance,...Read More ✕ Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay covers trending news, sports and entertainment for LiveMint. His reporting focuses on fast-moving stories, box office performance, digital culture and major cricket developments. He combines real-time updates with clear context for everyday readers.



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