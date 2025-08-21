‘Mannat ka CCTV toh nahi…,’ Shah Rukh Khan’s hilarious take on Aryan’s debut; admits ‘took me time to catch the tone’

Shah Rukh Khan, while kickstarting an event to mark his son Aryan Khan's directorial debut - The Ba***ds of Bollywood - said that “Aryan was creating something fresh and unique” and joked that he initially wondered whether he was trying to upload Mannat's CCTV footage on YouTube.

SRK shared, “Mujhe laga kahin yeh Mannat ka CCTV toh nahi YouTube pe daal raha. But he was actually creating something fresh and unique, and I’ll be honest, it took me a little while to reach, to really catch on and to catch the tone of the show. But once I did, I was completely drawn in, and honestly, I’m really, really happy about it. But not only about the show, the entire cast that has come together to tell this story, because it's the characters that breathe life in the story and create magic onscreen.”

During the event, the actor who recently won the National Award for Jawan said: “1-2 mahina lagega mujhe recover karne ke liye, lekin National Award uthaane ke liye mera ek haath hi kaafi hai.” The actor is currently recovering from a shoulder injury and surgery.

Aryan’s upcoming Netflix web series, The Ba**ds of Bollywood, will mark his debut as a director. Speaking at a special event in Mumbai, he shared that the project has been in the works for the past four years.

While admitting he was "very nervous" for his first time on the stage, Aryan Khan said, “I have been practising this speech for the past two days, and three nights. I have also made sure to put it in on the teleprompter and with small notes. And even if I make a mistake, Papa is here - backup.”

"The motive of this show is to bring a lot of entertainment to a lot of people. After four years of hard work, endless discussions, and thousands of takes, the show is finally ready," he added.