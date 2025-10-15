Man’s viral video comparing India’s noisy roads to Poland’s silent streets sparks debate

An Indian content creator’s video comparing the calm streets of Poland with the noisy, horn-blaring roads back home has struck a chord online, sparking a heated debate about driving culture, road etiquette and noise pollution in India.

Europe-based creator Kunal Dutt shared the now-viral clip on Instagram, where he walks along a busy street in Poland and asks viewers, “Let me know when you hear anything.” As the camera shows traffic moving smoothly without a single honk, Dutt explains how drivers in Poland use their horns only in serious situations — such as dangerous cut-offs or life-threatening moments — because unnecessary honking is considered aggressive and rude.

He contrasts this with India, where constant honking, often without reason, has become part of daily life on the roads, contributing heavily to noise pollution. “When you go outside India, learn about the good habits people follow there and bring those habits back to the country,” he urges viewers at the end of the video.

Watch the video here:

The post, which has gathered nearly 61,000 views, sparked a debate online. Many users agreed with Dutt’s observations and praised his reminder to adopt better habits from abroad, while others defended honking as a “necessary” form of communication amid India’s chaotic traffic.

Some viewers, especially Indian expats, called for stricter traffic discipline and greater awareness of public space etiquette, pointing out that excessive noise isn’t just a nuisance but also a public health concern. Others argued that India’s unique traffic conditions — from overcrowded roads and unplanned infrastructure to unpredictable pedestrian behaviour — often make honking a survival tactic rather than a choice.

The video has sparked a broader conversation about how cultural differences and enforcement — or the lack thereof — influence road behaviour across countries.

A user wrote, “In our country, honking is essential because you'll run into all sorts of blind and deaf people right on the road. If you don't honk, you'll get blamed that you should've honked so the deaf guy or lady walking on the road could move aside. No matter how much you try to explain it to the Indian public, they just won't change, bro.”

“Civic sense matters,” another user wrote.

“No matter how much you explain to Indian people, they will never understand,” the third user wrote.

“There is a difference between our roads and theirs, above all people have more vehicles and everyone has to go mostly at one place,” the fourth user wrote.