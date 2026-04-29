Manu Bhaker celebrates 10 years in shooting: Olympic star reflects on medal-winning journey and family support

Indian shooting sensation Manu Bhaker has completed 10 years in her sport, and she marked the milestone with a heartfelt social media post that has fans celebrating her incredible rise. The 24-year-old, known for her cool head under pressure, looked back at a journey filled with hard work, big wins, and life lessons. Her story continues to inspire young athletes across India.

Manu Bhaker’s impressive medal haul over 10 years In her post, Manu Bhaker shared her remarkable achievements with pride. “Completed a decade in my sport today. Could’ve never imagined my journey to be so beautiful, so giving and inspiring. Over 100 international medals including, gold in Asian games, world championships, world cups, commonwealth games, youth Olympics games; 2 bronzes in Olympics games and so many more medals in other international competitions.”

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From her early days to the Paris 2024 Olympics, where she won two bronze medals, Bhaker has become one of India’s most decorated shooters. Her tally includes top honours at the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, proving her consistency on the global stage.

Early passion and fun memories from childhood training Manu Bhaker recalled how her love for shooting started young and never faded. “I remember getting my first Indian team jersey, and I would just never take it off!! Even in the summer, I would spend all the time I had with pistols and my equipment. There would be a literal natural disaster happening, and I would be practicing in a corner.”

The early days were not always easy, but she described them as “different kinds of experiences, different learnings, and also fun.”

Family’s support through ups and downs Family played a huge role in her success. Manu Bhaker thanked them warmly. “In all my ups and downs, failures and successes, my family has always been the strength for me, always tried to make everything easier for me,” she expressed. Their constant support helped her stay grounded during tough times and celebrate the highs.

Manu Bhaker's milestones At just 16, Manu Bhaker announced herself on the senior circuit. She wrote, “My first senior World Cup win 2018... I had just turned 16. It gave me confidence, and I cannot thank you all enough for giving me so much support and love, April 2018, Commonwealth Games, Australia. I had won the gold and broken the records... I was 16 and I remember being so oblivious of what the Commonwealth Games actually were until I came back to India to a big celebration.” That Commonwealth gold and record-breaking performance made her a household name overnight.

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