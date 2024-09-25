Manu Bhaker reacts to social media memes; India’s Olympic champion says she wears her medals ‘with pride’

Despite online trolling for showcasing her Olympic medals, Manu Bhaker stated they belong to India and sharing her journey brings her pride.

Written By Arshdeep Kaur
Published25 Sep 2024, 04:25 PM IST
Manu Bhaker, who brought home two bronze medals from the Paris 2024 Olympics, has trolled for always carrying her medals
Manu Bhaker, who brought home two bronze medals from the Paris 2024 Olympics, has trolled for always carrying her medals

Amid online trolling over carrying Olympic medal to every event, double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker on Wednesday said it is her way of sharing her beautiful journey with other Indians.

Bhaker, who brought home two bronze medals from the Paris 2024 Olympics, has been the center of attention since her return, participating in numerous interviews and award ceremonies.

But with the admiration came the online trolls; the 22-year-old Olympian has been the center of attacks on social media for “always carrying” her medals to every event she goes to.

Also Read | ‘Dhoni sir, Virat Kohli..’: Manu Bhaker’s Wishlist revealed

The trolls were given a fitting response by the Olympic medallist who said that the bronze medals belonged to India, and therefore when she is asked to show them, she does it “with pride”.

In a post on X, Bhaker said, “The two bronze medals I won at the Paris 2024 Olympics belong to India. Whenever I am invited for any event and asked to show these medals, I do it with pride.”

“This is my way of sharing my beautiful journey,” she added.

Also Read | ‘My work is to protect Manu Bhaker,’ says coach Jaspal Rana

At the Times of India Kanpur Dialogues, Bhaker had reiterated that she will continue carrying her medals around, and said, “I will ya, why will I not?”

Also Read | Manu Bhaker-Neeraj Chopra marriage on cards? Shooter’s father says ‘not even…’

‘I get my confidence from my mother’

At the event, Manu credited her success to her mother, and her strong upbringing. She also said her coach Jaspal Rana played a huge role in her Olympic success.

“If a strong woman is raising you, I think, there is no bigger influence than that -- my mother. I get my confidence from my mother and my coach, Jaspal sir,” Manu said.

Also Read | Paris Olympics 2024 closing ceremony: Manu Bhaker, Sreejesh flag bearers

The Olympian said her coach has been very strict with her, but he has been the right mentor for her, her entire life. “Be it personal life, or social, and of course shooting, he's the boss of it. So everything he has covered.”

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:25 Sep 2024, 04:25 PM IST
Business NewsNewsTrendsManu Bhaker reacts to social media memes; India’s Olympic champion says she wears her medals ‘with pride’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel

    161.60
    03:59 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    1.05 (0.65%)

    HDFC Bank

    1,778.85
    03:58 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    10.4 (0.59%)

    Zee Entertainment Enterprises

    133.75
    03:52 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    6.45 (5.07%)

    Vedanta

    479.60
    03:59 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    9.35 (1.99%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Eclerx Services

    2,885.00
    03:29 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    157.2 (5.76%)

    HEG

    2,433.55
    03:49 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    123.8 (5.36%)

    Tata Communications

    2,128.25
    03:59 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    104.9 (5.18%)

    Mahindra Lifespace Developers

    574.70
    03:29 PM | 25 SEP 2024
    28.1 (5.14%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      76,385.00210.00
      Chennai
      76,391.00210.00
      Delhi
      76,543.00210.00
      Kolkata
      76,395.00210.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.98/L0.23
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.