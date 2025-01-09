Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appeared in a podcast with Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath ending the buzz on social media since Wednesday with the teaser of the popular podcast series – ‘People By WTF’.

In the tailer shared by Kamath on Thursday evening, Modi is heard saying in one of the answers that he can commit mistakes like humans do and that he is not a God.

“Jab mukhyamantri bana, mera ek bhashan tha, maine sarvajank roop se kaha… galtiyan hoti hai, mujhse bhi hoti hai. mein bhi manushya hun, mein koi devta thodi hun (When I became CM (of Gujarat), I gave a speech. I said publicly that people commit mistakes, I also do, I am a human, I am not a God),” Modi is heard saying in the podcast.

'Not biological, but sent by God’ Remarks Modi's comments come months after he invited criticism for saying 'he is not biological, but sent by God’ during an interview with a news channel in the run up to 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

“When my mother was alive, I used to believe that I was born biologically. After she passed away, upon reflecting on all my experiences, I was convinced that God has sent me. This energy could not be from my biological body, but was bestowed upon me by God...whenever I do anything, I believe god is guiding me," Modi told the news channel eliciting reactions from his political rivals including the Congress.

Kamath shared the trailer of his interview titled “People with The Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi | Ep 6 Trailer” on X. This would be PM Modi's first appearance in podcast format, having previously hosted "Mann Ki Baat" and participated in various television interviews.

In 2019, Modi's interview with actor Akshay Kumar was a viral video. Kumar had received online flak for asking PM Modi about mangoes.

My first podcast, says PM Modi In over 2-minute-long tailer, Kamath and Modi talk about the excitement. “I am sitting here in front on you and talking, I feel nervous. It's a tough conversation for me,” Kamath says in the video in Hindi.

“This is my first podcast, I don't know how it will go with your audience,” the prime minister responds.