Mapping the Indian Manosphere

Content creator and men’s personality coach Sarthak Goel, 25, frequently refers to “his men" going off-track when it comes to love and relationships. “I had a realisation that my emotional behaviour was feminine in a relationship—over-apologising, not taking the lead, agreeing with everything… I was operating from a place of fear," says the Pune-based creator with over 450,000 followers on Instagram. Goel, who helps run a business owned by his family, employs 12 people in his role as a content creator and coach, and is planning to launch his own fragrance brand called “Daddy". He says he decided to focus on his career and “stay away from dating" for some time after a breakup, and had a sort of epiphany about what was missing from many men’s and boys’ lives. “Certain things in the environment told us that we needed to behave in a way that was harming us. Like Shah Rukh Khan in his films—he is always chasing the girl, he wants to please her and be nice to her, he is a ladies man. These were our role models. I thought ‘how can I get my men back on track’?" says Goel.