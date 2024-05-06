The company disassociates itself from the freelance HR person who posted the 'hateful' LinkedIn job post that barred Marathi applicants. The freelance recruiter has apologised and updated the details.

A Surat-based company issued a clarification after a LinkedIn job posting associated with the firm received severe backlash for barring Marathi candidates for the role.

In its recent post on LinkedIn, ITCODE Infotech called the previous post banning the Marathi applicants ‘hateful’. It further stated that the freelance human resources (HR) recruiter, who shared the post on LinkedIn is “not affiliated" with the company "in any capacity".

The company rejected any association with the HR person and mentioned that she already apologised for the controversial post.

“The HR simply utilised the company name on LinkedIn, a platform open to anyone. We have reached out to her for clarification, and she has since apologised and updated her current employment details, which you can verify. Additionally, we want to reiterate that we have not posted any job requirements recently. Please take note of this and refer to our previous hiring posts for verification," the company wrote in its LinkedIn post on Sunday.

Moreover, the company also shared a screenshot of the freelance HR person's statement apologising for the 'Marathi ban' post on LinkedIn. The company said that it had contacted the HR person in the matter and sought clarification. It also expressed its willingness to cooperate with Gujarat and Maharashtra authorities in case of any legal consequences over the controversy.

“Upon contacting the individual responsible for the post, we discovered it was for one of her freelance projects, unrelated to our company. She has clarified this in her response. We are fully committed to supporting the authorities in Gujarat and Maharashtra if legal actions are initiated. Our company shares every job requirement through official channels, and we have had positive experiences collaborating with Marathi individuals, who have been incredibly kind and cooperative."

About the ‘Marathi ban’ controversy The controversy erupted after an HR recruiter shared a LinkedIn post for the role of a Graphic Designer. What caught social media's attention was the unnecessary condition of excluding Marathi applicants for the job role in Mumbai. “The Marathi people are not welcome here," read the now-deleted LinkedIn post.

Social media reaction to the company's apology However, the company's clarification failed to calm the netizens who posted multiple critical reactions.

“The recruiter’s ‘apology’ and the Surat-based company ITcode Infotech’s ‘clarification’. Since both say it’s not their fault, I guess Nehru must be responsible," wrote an X account named ‘Cow Momma’.

“Patanjali has set a good example for apologies! No Marathi was her first line in the ad," commented another user on the X post.

"Unsurprisingly the two Gujaratis have created an environment in which 2 states that used to be one are now at odds with each other but they still want to build a bullet train between the two states without fostering any cooperation," wrote another social media user.

The LinkedIn post caused a huge furore on social media with several users criticising the company and the discrimination in job hiring practices.

