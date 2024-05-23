Amid frequent incidents coming into light about atrocities against minorities in Pakistan, an Instagram video has shown a Marathi family selling vada pav in Karachi. The viral video, showing a different side of the country, has garnered positive responses on social media.

The video of the Marathi family in Pakistan was shared by Instagram influencer Dheeraj Mandhan with the caption, “Pakistan is full of diverse cultures. Presenting you the Marathi family of Pakistan. The whole video is coming on youtube channel"

Pakistan's Karachi is home to nearly 100 Marathi-speaking families, which constitute around 500 people in the area. Karachi's 160-year-old Narayan Jagannath High School stands as a testimony to Pakistan's diverse culture and roots. The Narayan Jannath High School is the first government school established in the Sindh area of Pakistan.

The video received mixed reactions from on the internet with many expressing their disbelief on seeing a Marathi family in the country, which is infamous for its terrorism and religious extremism. Whereas, others criticised the video and highlighted towards the declining population of the minority community in the country.

“So proud looking maratha family in Kurta Payjama....Paridhan Parivesh or Astha ka gala ghot diya or reel bana raha hai ki khush hai bhai...dekh ke lag raha hai Jahan kapde pehne ki azadi nhi hai waha khush rehna sikh gye ho...khush nhi ho," commented an Instagram user on the post.

“Being a u.p wali I am happy to see my maharastran brothers in karachi," wrote another user.

“There are Tamil , Bihari , Kannad & other regional people in Pakistan too," claimed an Instagram user on the comments' section.

“As a karachiite i feel so good after watching this 🤍 Karachi is culturally and religiously most diverse city of Pakistan. Hindus, Christians and Parsis have a huge role in Karachi's history," wrote another user.

Minority in Pakistan

The minority population in Pakistan hasn't changed significantly since 1951. Hindus constituted 1.6% of the population in former West Pakistan, reported BBC citing the 1951 census data.

With nominal changes in Hindu population in the country over the decades, the 2017 official census data shows a Hindu population of just 1.7%, reported BBC. Adding other minorities of the country, the figure increases to over 3%.

