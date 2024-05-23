Marathi family in Pakistan found selling Vada Pav: Netizens divided on country's diversity | Video
A viral video on Instagram shows a Marathi family selling vada pav on Karachi streets. The video generated myriad of reactions from netizens
Amid frequent incidents coming into light about atrocities against minorities in Pakistan, an Instagram video has shown a Marathi family selling vada pav in Karachi. The viral video, showing a different side of the country, has garnered positive responses on social media.