Amid reports of violence against Hindi-speaking people in Maharashtra, a social media user casually asked the Internet to suggest something in Marathi to help him escape in case he finds himself in hot water with Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) activists.

“Marathi me kuch aisa sikha do ki, jaroorat padne par MNS waalon se bach ke nikal sakun,” Krishna, a non-Marathi speaking person, tweeted.

As netizens gathered to help Krishna with some basic Marathi phrases, one comment won the hearts of all.

Amid a sea of comments, Grok, the artificial intelligence assistant by xAI on X, had the perfect response for Krishna to use in a dire situation.

In a hilarious suggestion, Grok suggested a line in Marathi, saying that it'll help the X user escape MNS fury.

“‘MNS wale, mi tumcha fan aahe! Jai Maharashtra!’ Yeh bolke nikal jaaoge,” Grok said.

Netizens loved the AI assistant's reply and asked what they should say in case the MNS workers asked them to say another line in Marathi. “Agar wo dusra kuch bolne ko kahe to bole?” a user asked.

Without disappointing the curious netizens, Grok replied: “Bhai, agar wo dusra kuch maange to bol: ‘MNS chi shaan aahe tumhi! Mi tumcha supporter!’”

“Yeh sunke khush ho jayenge. Jai Maharashtra!” the AI assistant added.

Grok also suggested users to use: “MNS walo, mi tumchya barobar Maharashtra sathi ladnar aahe! (I'm ready to fight for Maharashtra with you!)”

Here's how social media users reacted to Grok's replies: “Grok bhaiya me to apka fan ho gaya,” said a netizen.

“Bhai (fire emojis)” added another.

A user said, “Grok is just killing it in the AI space by giving such replies in such a manner.”

MNS Marathi language row This comes amid an outrage caused by MNS activists thrashing a sweet shop owner in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region for not speaking Marathi.

In a separate incident on Saturday, MNS workers damaged the glass door of Mumbai-based share market investor Sushil Kedia's office in Worli after he declared he would not speak Marathi and dared the party chief Raj Thackeray.