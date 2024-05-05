'Marathi people not welcome': Outrage over biased job requirement in Mumbai; Netizens say, ‘not the 1st time’
The discriminatory requirement for a Graphic Designer role sparked social media outrage, with users pointing out past cases of discrimination against Marathi people.
A recent job hiring requirement posted on LinkedIn by an HR recruiter sparked outrage on social media. In a now deleted post, a freelance HR recruiter and consultant from Gujarat shared a job opening in Mumbai for the role of a Graphic Designer. But what sparked an outage was the requirement by the employer which read, “The Marathi people are not welcome here."