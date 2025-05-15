Marathi row: Mumbai pizza delivery boy apologises at MNS office; netizens not convinced, ‘Not my Maharashtra’

Remember the Domino’s Pizza delivery boy who was allegedly harassed in Mumbai for not speaking Marathi? A couple reportedly refused to pay him unless he spoke Marathi. Rohit Lavare recorded the incident, and the video went viral on social media. Now, the boy has apologised.

The incident happened on May 12 at the Sai Radhe building in Mumbai’s Bhandup area. While many stood by the delivery boy, the incident apparently reached a Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) office.

A new video shows the pizza delivery boy apologising for “falsely spreading” the Marathi imposition story.

“I did not do this intentionally. I sent it to a Domino’s group, and it became viral. Ma’am did make the payment. Let’s not have any more misunderstandings. Please make the video viral,” he says as multiple mobile phones record his statement.

Then, an MNS leader asks him to apologise to the woman involved in the alleged incident. And, he does.

“Ma’am bahot acchi hai, bhai. Please aisa mat karo. (Ma’am is very nice. Please don’t do this),” he tells the camera.

“That’s what you get when you don’t respect our culture and language!” wrote the user who posted the video on X (formerly Twitter) while appreciating MNS’ efforts.

The delivery boy also clarifies that the man and the woman in the video are not a couple. They’re mother and son. Advertisement

Another MNS worker then reminds him of saying the “Marathi” thing. The delivery boy continues, “Main Marathi bolunga bhi. Aur seekhunga bhi. (I’ll learn Marathi and speak it, too) Jai Hind. Jai Maharashtra.”

Social media not convinced Social media is, however, not convinced. Many users claim that the apology seems forced.

“No wonder they did not go to the police to make their complaint but were smart enough with the political party. Makes me wonder what is the real truth about this issue,” commented one user.

Another one asked, “Why is she ordering Italian food? Order Maharashtrian food. Will these people have the audacity to impose the language on someone who's equal in status? They just oppress people like delivery boys, security guards. So shameful.” Advertisement

“Kanpati pe gun rakh ke koi bhi kuch bhi bulva sakta hai!!! (Anyone can be forced to say anything by putting a gun to someone’s head).

Maharashtra is transforming to Hooliganism,” came from another.