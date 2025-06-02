Marc Maron to end his iconic ‘WTF' podcast after 16 years: 'It’s OK for things to end, it’s our decision'

Marc Maron has announced that his long-running podcast, 'WTF with Marc Maron', will be ending later this year, after 16 years on the air. The comedian and actor broke the news on the latest episode of his show, which featured guest John Mulaney.

“It’s nice to be able to end things on our own terms. We started the show on our terms. We grew it on our terms, and we’ll end it on our terms,” Maron said at the beginning of the episode.

Marc Maron's iconic podcast to wrap up soon The 'WTF' podcast first began in September 2009, recorded in Maron’s garage during a difficult time in his life. “I was coming out of a horrendous divorce. I was wanting to figure out how to continue living my life. Things were not looking good for me,” he shared.

Maron, now 62, reflected on the early days with his producer Brendan McDonald. He said, “All we knew was that we were going to do it every Monday and Thursday. There was no way to make money… We were doing it in the garage in the beginning that was just a garage filled with junk.”

Over the years, 'WTF' became one of the most influential interview podcasts, known for its deep and personal conversations with comedians, actors, musicians, and even President Barack Obama.

“Thankfully, we both realised, together, that we were done. It’s OK for things to end… This was a show that started when there were no podcasts. And now, there is nothing but podcasts,” Maron said.