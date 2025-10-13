Marc Maron bids farewell to ‘WTF’ podcast with final guest Barack Obama after 16 years

After 16 years, nearly 1,700 episodes, and countless candid conversations, comedian and podcaster Marc Maron has brought his influential show WTF With Marc Maron to an end — and he did so with a fitting final guest: former US President Barack Obama.

Marc Maron bids adieu to his podcast with former President Barack Obama as the final guest Obama, who first appeared on WTF in 2015 while still in office, joined Maron once again for the podcast’s closing episode, released on Monday. This time, the conversation took place in Obama’s Washington office, bringing a sense of full circle to a show that helped shape the modern era of podcasting.

The identity of the final guest had been kept secret, prompting intense speculation among fans. Many guessed correctly that Obama would return, especially after Maron mentioned in a Variety interview in July that the former president would be his “ideal final conversation.”

In his typically understated opening, Maron reflected on the choice to conclude the series with Obama. “It became clear that the guest we needed to have was singular,” he said, “in that he could address the importance of this being our final episode, but also address how we move through the world we’re living in, as frightening as it is.”

Watch the entire podcast episode here:

What is Marc Maron's podcast ‘WTF’ and why is it so famous? Maron, now 62, launched WTF in 2009 from his Los Angeles garage, a space he affectionately named The Cat Ranch. Initially a refuge for his raw, self-reflective chats with fellow comedians, the show evolved into one of the most respected long-form interview podcasts in the world, featuring guests ranging from Robin Williams and Keith Richards to Anna Kendrick and Bruce Springsteen.

Obama’s first appearance on WTF marked a cultural turning point, legitimising podcasting as a serious medium for public discourse. His return for the finale underscored the show’s enduring influence and the personal rapport between the two men.

Maron steered clear of overt sentimentality in the final conversation, having delivered an emotional farewell to his audience in the previous episode. Instead, Monday’s recording focused on reflection — both personal and political — offering listeners one final moment of the introspection and honesty that defined the series.