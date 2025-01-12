Marco BO Collection Day 23: Marco's box office earnings are dropping as it enters week four. Its gross global earnings have sparked speculation about the ₹ 100 crore milestone. Will Marco sustain long enough to cross it?

Marco Box Office Collection Day 23: Unni Mukundan's Marco is loosening its hold at the Indian Box Office as it enters its fourth week in theatres. Its meagre earnings on a Saturday are suggestive of its decline in earnings.

Released worldwide on December 20, the Shareef Muhammed production Marco has since emerged as the highest-grossing A-rated Malayalam film of all time. Marco stars Siddique, Jagadish, Sudev Nair, and Anson Paul playing key roles.

The Malayalam film's weekend, which started on Friday, began with a massive 65.22 per cent decline in earnings. Marco made slightly more on Saturday, but not enough to sustain the movie through the weekend.

Here's a look at Marco's earnings on Saturday as we explore if it'll be able to cross the ₹100 crore benchmark worldwide:

Marco Box Office Collection Day 23: Early estimates shared by industry tracker Sacnilk suggested that the film earned ₹0.60 crore on Day 23. This brings its overall domestic box office earnings across languages to Rs. 58.05 crore.

Marco Box Office Worldwide Collection: According to reports, Marco earned ₹31.75 crore at the overseas box office in the first 22 days. This adds up to a global collection of ₹98.75 crore during the same time period.

Will Marco film pip the ₹ 100 crore mark? Industry experts are now discussing the possibility of Marco crossing the ₹100 crore mark over the weekend. However, the makers of the film claim that Marco has already surpassed the ₹100 crore mark in worldwide earnings.

Marco Box Office Opening Collection: The film garnered ₹4.3 core on the day of its release and concluded its opening weekend with total earnings of Rs14.15 crore. Marco earned ₹27.6 crore during its first week in theatres.

In week two, Marco earned ₹16.3 crore and ₹13.15 crore in week three. The gross domestic collection over the first 22 days stood at ₹67.00 crore.