Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Marco BO Collection Day 23: Unni Mukundan's hold on Box Office loosens; will the film pip the 100 crore mark?

Marco BO Collection Day 23: Unni Mukundan's hold on Box Office loosens; will the film pip the ₹100 crore mark?

Livemint

Marco BO Collection Day 23: Marco's box office earnings are dropping as it enters week four. Its gross global earnings have sparked speculation about the 100 crore milestone. Will Marco sustain long enough to cross it?

Marco Box Office Collection Day 23: Unni Mukundan starrer is the highest-grossing Malayalam film in Telugu states.

Marco Box Office Collection Day 23: Unni Mukundan's Marco is loosening its hold at the Indian Box Office as it enters its fourth week in theatres. Its meagre earnings on a Saturday are suggestive of its decline in earnings.

Released worldwide on December 20, the Shareef Muhammed production Marco has since emerged as the highest-grossing A-rated Malayalam film of all time. Marco stars Siddique, Jagadish, Sudev Nair, and Anson Paul playing key roles.

The Malayalam film's weekend, which started on Friday, began with a massive 65.22 per cent decline in earnings. Marco made slightly more on Saturday, but not enough to sustain the movie through the weekend.

Here's a look at Marco's earnings on Saturday as we explore if it'll be able to cross the 100 crore benchmark worldwide:

Marco Box Office Collection Day 23:

Early estimates shared by industry tracker Sacnilk suggested that the film earned 0.60 crore on Day 23. This brings its overall domestic box office earnings across languages to Rs. 58.05 crore.

Marco Box Office Worldwide Collection:

According to reports, Marco earned 31.75 crore at the overseas box office in the first 22 days. This adds up to a global collection of 98.75 crore during the same time period.

Will Marco film pip the 100 crore mark?

Industry experts are now discussing the possibility of Marco crossing the 100 crore mark over the weekend. However, the makers of the film claim that Marco has already surpassed the 100 crore mark in worldwide earnings.

Marco Box Office Opening Collection:

The film garnered 4.3 core on the day of its release and concluded its opening weekend with total earnings of Rs14.15 crore. Marco earned 27.6 crore during its first week in theatres.

In week two, Marco earned 16.3 crore and 13.15 crore in week three. The gross domestic collection over the first 22 days stood at 67.00 crore.

Marco: Original language rules earnings, Hindi a close 2nd

A language-wise breakdown of the first 22 days indicates that the film earned 40.7 crore in Malayalam and 11.03 crore in Hindi. It has also garnered 4.42 crore through Telugu screenings, while the Tamil version secured 1.3 crore till day 22.

