Marco Box Office Collection Day 17: Unni Mukundan starrer action thriller emerged as the highest-grossing Malayalam film in Telugu states on Day 1 after raking in 1.75 crores gross. Marco hit the big screen worldwide on December 20 in 2024 and has been on a rampage to break records.

Marco Box Office Collection Day 17 According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Haneef Adeni directorial movie collected ₹49 lakh net at the domestic box office on Sunday, as per early estimates at 5:15 pm. Produced under the banner Cubes Entertainments and Unni Mukundan films, Marco emerged as the highest-grossing A-rated Malayalam film of all time.

On Saturday, it witnessed 30.95 percent uptick in its collection and minted ₹2.75 crore net. So far, the movie raked in ₹49.24 crore net at the Indian Box Office. During its, first week the movie did a business of ₹27.6 crore net, collection ₹27.32 crore net from Malayalam releases. In week 2, the collection dropped 40.94 percent, amassing ₹16.3 crore net.

Marco Worldwide Box Office Collection The star cast of Mollywood movie Marco features Siddique, Jagadish, Sudev Nair, and Anson Paul in key roles, alongside lead actor Unni Mukundan. In a post on Instagram on Sunday, the makers announced that the film entered ₹100 crore club at the worldwide box office.

Considering Marco's global performance, Sacnilk figures suggest that the movie collected ₹29.40 crores gross in the overseas market and ₹56.6 crores gross in the domestic market until Day 16. Thus, 16-day run worldwide figures stand at ₹86 crore gross.

According to Koimoi, Marco surpassed Prithviraj Sukumaran's 'Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil' box office numbers on Day 16, to claim the spot for the sixth highest-grossing Malayalam Film of 2024.