Next Story
Business News/ News / Trends/  Marco Box Office Collection Day 17: Unni Mukundan's movie eyes 100 crore club, becomes one of biggest Malayalam films

Marco Box Office Collection Day 17: Unni Mukundan's movie eyes ₹100 crore club, becomes one of biggest Malayalam films

Fareha Naaz

Marco Box Office Collection Day 17: Unni Mukundan movie became the highest-grossing Malayalam film in Telugu states on Day 1 and recently crossed the 100 crore mark worldwide. In 16 days, Marco grossed 29.40 crores from overseas market.

Marco Box Office Collection Day 17: Unni Mukundan starrer entered 100 crore club at the worldwide box office after emerging as the highest-grossing Malayalam film in Telugu states on Day 1.

Marco Box Office Collection Day 17: Unni Mukundan starrer action thriller emerged as the highest-grossing Malayalam film in Telugu states on Day 1 after raking in 1.75 crores gross. Marco hit the big screen worldwide on December 20 in 2024 and has been on a rampage to break records.

Marco Box Office Collection Day 17

According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Haneef Adeni directorial movie collected 49 lakh net at the domestic box office on Sunday, as per early estimates at 5:15 pm. Produced under the banner Cubes Entertainments and Unni Mukundan films, Marco emerged as the highest-grossing A-rated Malayalam film of all time.

On Saturday, it witnessed 30.95 percent uptick in its collection and minted 2.75 crore net. So far, the movie raked in 49.24 crore net at the Indian Box Office. During its, first week the movie did a business of 27.6 crore net, collection 27.32 crore net from Malayalam releases. In week 2, the collection dropped 40.94 percent, amassing 16.3 crore net.

Marco Worldwide Box Office Collection

The star cast of Mollywood movie Marco features Siddique, Jagadish, Sudev Nair, and Anson Paul in key roles, alongside lead actor Unni Mukundan. In a post on Instagram on Sunday, the makers announced that the film entered 100 crore club at the worldwide box office.

Considering Marco's global performance, Sacnilk figures suggest that the movie collected 29.40 crores gross in the overseas market and 56.6 crores gross in the domestic market until Day 16. Thus, 16-day run worldwide figures stand at 86 crore gross.

According to Koimoi, Marco surpassed Prithviraj Sukumaran‘s ‘Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil’ box office numbers on Day 16, to claim the spot for the sixth highest-grossing Malayalam Film of 2024.

Few days ago, film trade analyst Ramesh Bala in a post on X wrote, “Marco slaughtered 1.75 CRORES GROSS & emerges as the HIGHEST-GROSSING MALAYALAM FILM ever in the TELUGU STATES on Day1. NOW PLAYING IN 300+ THEATRES ACROSS THE TELUGU STATES."

