Marco Box Office Collection Day 18: Unni Mukundan's film Marco saw a significant drop in box office earnings, collecting ₹ 1.3 crore on Day 18. Total earnings reached ₹ 53.15 crore, falling short of the 2024 Malayalam hit Manjummel Boys, which grossed ₹ 167.63 crore.

Marco Box Office Collection Day 18: Unni Mukundan's action movie Marco witnessed a substantial drop in its box office collection on Monday. The Malayalam movie earned an estimated ₹1.3 crore on January 6, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

The movie received a positive response from the audience during its first week of release. Unni Mukundan's film earned ₹27.6 crore in its first week. Looking at its box office earnings numbers, people were expecting the movie's business to surpass the earnings of Manjummel Boys, the highest Malayalam grosser of 2024. Here's all you need to know about the two movies and their collections.

Marco Box Office Collection Day 18 Unni Mukundan's Malayalam action thriller earned an estimated ₹53 crore (India Net) till Monday. The movie's Day 18 collection was ₹1.3 crore. Apart from Malayalam audience, it also received positive response from Hindi-speaking audience.

After Marco's Box Office Collection on Day 18, the total earnings stood at ₹53.15 crore, which includes ₹39.87 crore earned in Malayalam, ₹8.88 crore earned in Hindi, ₹3.6 crore earned in Telugu and ₹80 lakh earned in Tamil. This film is directed by Haneef Adeni and produced by Cubes Entertainment.

Manjummel Boys Box Office Collection Manjummel Boys was the highest Box Office earner in Malayalam in 2024. The movie, released in February last year, had earned an estimated ₹167.63 crore in India (Gross). Its collection in Malayalam was ₹130.25 crore (Net). The worldwide collection stood at ₹241.03 crore.