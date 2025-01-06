Marco box office collection day 18: The Unni Mukundan-starrer thriller, which hit the cinemas on December 20, 2024, has maintained its steady earnings. However, the Haneef Adeni directorial's earnings dipped on Day 18 compared to its earnings during the opening weeks.

Marco Box Office collection day 18 On day 18 since its release, the Marco movie failed to bag one crore, clocking in at ₹15 lakhs (0.15 Cr), as per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk. The Unni Mukundan blockbuster's earnings for Day 18 are significantly less than the ₹3.1 crore earned at the Box Office on Day 17.

Marco Box Office collection During its first week, the film earned ₹27.6 crore net, with ₹27.32 crore net coming from Malayalam releases. In the second week, however, collections dropped by 40.94 per cent, bringing in ₹16.3 crore net.

On Day 16 (Saturday), Marco movie saw a 30.95 per cent uptick in its collections, earning ₹2.75 crore net. So far, it has grossed ₹49.24 crore net at the Indian Box Office.

Marco was reportedly made with a budget of ₹30 crore, and the movie earned the same amount in just eight days.

Will Marco Release on OTT? Fans who missed the chance to catch the movie in the theatres eagerly awaited the OTT release. While there is no confirmation on Marco's OTT release, reports suggest the film will soon be available to stream on Netflix.

More about Marco The Marco movie's plot revolves around its titular character, Marco, who returns from Italy to avenge the murder of his adopted brother, Victor.