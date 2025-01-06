Marco box office collection day 18: The Unni Mukundan-starrer thriller, which hit the cinemas on December 20, 2024, has maintained its steady earnings. However, the Haneef Adeni directorial's earnings dipped on Day 18 compared to its earnings during the opening weeks.
On day 18 since its release, the Marco movie failed to bag one crore, clocking in at ₹15 lakhs (0.15 Cr), as per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk. The Unni Mukundan blockbuster's earnings for Day 18 are significantly less than the ₹3.1 crore earned at the Box Office on Day 17.
During its first week, the film earned ₹27.6 crore net, with ₹27.32 crore net coming from Malayalam releases. In the second week, however, collections dropped by 40.94 per cent, bringing in ₹16.3 crore net.
On Day 16 (Saturday), Marco movie saw a 30.95 per cent uptick in its collections, earning ₹2.75 crore net. So far, it has grossed ₹49.24 crore net at the Indian Box Office.
Marco was reportedly made with a budget of ₹30 crore, and the movie earned the same amount in just eight days.
Fans who missed the chance to catch the movie in the theatres eagerly awaited the OTT release. While there is no confirmation on Marco's OTT release, reports suggest the film will soon be available to stream on Netflix.
The Marco movie's plot revolves around its titular character, Marco, who returns from Italy to avenge the murder of his adopted brother, Victor.
Marco's journey is marked by betrayal, personal loss, and intense confrontations. All of these aspects are woven into a thrilling climax that ends with Marco rescuing a kidnapped child and taking down his enemies.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.