Marco Box Office Collection day 19: Unni Mukundan's action thriller, which is creating buzz with its action scenes and violent scenes, has become the first Malayalam film to earn ₹100 crore in 2025.

According to movie makers, Marco has surpassed the ₹100 crore collection mark in terms of worldwide earnings. However, according to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie is yet to achieve the milestone. Marco Box Office Worldwide Collection stood at ₹93.2 crore till Tuesday, January 7.

Marco crosses ₹ 100 crore mark Movie makers and the cast shared the update on Marco movie's box office collection on X. THe movie had earned ₹100 crore worldwide and approximately ₹4.5 crore in Telugu.

Marco Box Office Collection Day 19 According to Sacnilk, the movie has earned an estimated ₹93.2 crore worldwide and ₹61.95 crore (India gross) till January 8. Its India Malayalam collection (Net) stood at ₹40.12 crore and overseas collection stands at ₹31.25 crore.

Marco Box Office Collection on Day 19 (India Net) stood at ₹54.65 crore, according to Sacnilk data. The movie failed to gain momentum in the fourth week after its release. Marco was released at box office on December 20. However, its another version was released in January.

The movie earned an estimated ₹1.40 crore on Day 19, ie Tuesday. It has also witnessed a drop in its Malayalam occupancy. The movie had an overall 11.64% Malayalam occupancy on Tuesday, January 07, 2025.

Marco movie The movie has been written and directed by Haneef Adeni. Shereef Muhammad has produced the movie under the banner of Cubes Entertainment. THe movie was released across Kerala on December 20.