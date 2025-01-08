Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  Marco Box Office Collection day 19: Unni Mukundan's thriller is first Malayalam film to join 100 cr club in 2025

Marco Box Office Collection day 19: Unni Mukundan's thriller is first Malayalam film to join ₹100 cr club in 2025

Livemint

Marco, an action thriller starring Unni Mukundan, has generated significant buzz and has reportedly crossed 100 crore in worldwide earnings, becoming the first Malayalam film to do so in 2025, though some reports indicate it has not yet reached this milestone.

Marco Box Office Collection day 19: Movie enters 100 crore club on Tuesday, January 7

Marco Box Office Collection day 19: Unni Mukundan's action thriller, which is creating buzz with its action scenes and violent scenes, has become the first Malayalam film to earn 100 crore in 2025.

According to movie makers, Marco has surpassed the 100 crore collection mark in terms of worldwide earnings. However, according to industry tracker Sacnilk, the movie is yet to achieve the milestone. Marco Box Office Worldwide Collection stood at 93.2 crore till Tuesday, January 7.

Marco crosses 100 crore mark

Movie makers and the cast shared the update on Marco movie's box office collection on X. THe movie had earned 100 crore worldwide and approximately 4.5 crore in Telugu.
Marco Box Office Collection on Day 19

Marco Box Office Collection Day 19

According to Sacnilk, the movie has earned an estimated 93.2 crore worldwide and 61.95 crore (India gross) till January 8. Its India Malayalam collection (Net) stood at 40.12 crore and overseas collection stands at 31.25 crore.

Marco Box Office Collection on Day 19 (India Net) stood at 54.65 crore, according to Sacnilk data. The movie failed to gain momentum in the fourth week after its release. Marco was released at box office on December 20. However, its another version was released in January.

The movie earned an estimated 1.40 crore on Day 19, ie Tuesday. It has also witnessed a drop in its Malayalam occupancy. The movie had an overall 11.64% Malayalam occupancy on Tuesday, January 07, 2025.

Marco movie

The movie has been written and directed by Haneef Adeni. Shereef Muhammad has produced the movie under the banner of Cubes Entertainment. THe movie was released across Kerala on December 20.

Given its violent scenes, the producers have labelled it as one of the most violent films made in India, which makes it in direct competition with movies like Kill. The movie received an A certification from the Censor Board and received a tremendous response in the first three weeks.

