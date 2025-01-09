Hello User
Business News/ News / Trends/  Marco Box Office Collection Day 20: Unni Mukundan's movie is inching closer to becoming last Malayalam hit of 2024

Livemint

Marco Box Office Collection Day 20: Days after making waves with its theatrical release, Unni Mukundan's Marco is continuing to make a profit. The movie is slowly inching closer to becoming the last Malayalam hit of 2024.

Unni Mukundan's Marco was made on a budget of 30 crore at the box office. After earning a profit of 24.65 crore from the total collection, its profit stood at 82.17%, reported industry tracker Koimoi on Wednesday. Hence the movie is close to become the last Malayalam hit of 2024.

