Marco Box Office Collection Day 22: Unni Mukundan's film's strong run has ensured a remarkable conclusion to 2024 for the Malayalam industry. The movie earned an estimated ₹57.50 crore as of January 10, day 22. With this impressive collection, it is close to becoming the last Malayalam hit of 2024.

Marco had earned an estimated ₹13.15 crore after completing three weeks in movie theatres. The movie's total earnings after three weeks stood at ₹3.19 crore in Malayalam, ₹5.92 crore in Hindi, ₹2.76 crore in Telugu, and ₹1.28 crore in Tamil.

Marco Box Office Collection Day 22 Despite maintaining a steady run at the box office for more than two weeks, the movie managed to earn only ₹45 lakh on January 10. With a sudden slump in its collection, the movie might miss the title of Box Office hit. Marco had an overall Malayalam Occupancy of 15.28% on Friday. The movie received maximum viewers from Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

Marco was made on a budget of ₹30 crore. Haneed Adeni directed the movie, which earned a profit of over 82% in three weeks. The movie ensured a powerful start to 2025 for the Malayalam industry. Unni Mukundan's Marco became the first Malayalam film to earn ₹100 crore in 2025.

About Marco movie The action thriller, written and directed by Haneef Adeni and produced by Shareef Muhammed under Cubes Entertainments, is receiving recognition for its violent scenes and stunts. The movie features Unni Mukundan in the lead role alongside Siddique, Jagadish, Abhimanyu S Thilakan, Kabir Duhan Singh, etc. Ravi Basrur composed the music, and Shameer Muhammed supervised the editing.