Business News/ News / Trends/  Marco Box Office Collection Day 22: Unni Mukundan's movie maintains rock-steady performance in theatres, earns THIS much

Livemint

Unni Mukundan's Marco has earned 57.50 crore by day 22, marking a strong finish for the Malayalam industry in 2024. Despite a recent collection slump, it has already achieved a profit of over 82% and set a powerful precedent for 2025.

Marco Box Office Collection Day 22: Unni Mukundan's movie maintain steady performance at box office.

Marco Box Office Collection Day 22: Unni Mukundan's film's strong run has ensured a remarkable conclusion to 2024 for the Malayalam industry. The movie earned an estimated 57.50 crore as of January 10, day 22. With this impressive collection, it is close to becoming the last Malayalam hit of 2024.

Marco had earned an estimated 13.15 crore after completing three weeks in movie theatres. The movie's total earnings after three weeks stood at 3.19 crore in Malayalam, 5.92 crore in Hindi, 2.76 crore in Telugu, and 1.28 crore in Tamil.

Marco Box Office Collection Day 22

Despite maintaining a steady run at the box office for more than two weeks, the movie managed to earn only 45 lakh on January 10. With a sudden slump in its collection, the movie might miss the title of Box Office hit. Marco had an overall Malayalam Occupancy of 15.28% on Friday. The movie received maximum viewers from Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

Marco was made on a budget of 30 crore. Haneed Adeni directed the movie, which earned a profit of over 82% in three weeks. The movie ensured a powerful start to 2025 for the Malayalam industry. Unni Mukundan's Marco became the first Malayalam film to earn 100 crore in 2025.

About Marco movie

The action thriller, written and directed by Haneef Adeni and produced by Shareef Muhammed under Cubes Entertainments, is receiving recognition for its violent scenes and stunts. The movie features Unni Mukundan in the lead role alongside Siddique, Jagadish, Abhimanyu S Thilakan, Kabir Duhan Singh, etc. Ravi Basrur composed the music, and Shameer Muhammed supervised the editing.

The movie was released worldwide on 20 December, 2024 and got the maximum benefit of the holiday season. It emerged as the highest-grossing A-rated Malayalam film of all time.

