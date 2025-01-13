Marco Box Office Collection Day 24: Unni Mukundan's Marco is losing its hold on cinema goers as its enters its fourth week in theatres, putting its ₹100 crore milestone under doubt.

Directed by Haneef Adeni and produced by Cubes Entertainment, Marco stars Unni Mukundan, Siddique, Jagadish, Sudev Nair, and Anson Paul in key roles.

Domestic Earnings The earnings dropped, despite the weekend, with the movie pulling ₹75 lakh net at the box office on January 12 (Sunday). This was distributed as ₹45 lakh from Hindi screenings, ₹25 lakh from Malayalam viewers, ₹4 lakh from Tamil shows and ₹1 lakh from Telegu language screens, according to data on Sacnilk.

This brings its overall domestic box office earnings across languages to ₹58.90 crore net in India, as per early estimates from Sacnilk. The low pull is also raising a question mark over whether the movie would be able to reach the ₹100 crore club.

The Malayalam film's weekend, which started on Friday, began with a massive 65.22 per cent decline in earnings. It did however improve by 7 per cent its performance compared to the ₹7 lakh box office collection on January 11 (Saturday).

A language-wise breakdown of the first 22 days indicates that the film earned ₹40.7 crore in Malayalam and ₹11.03 crore in Hindi. It has also garnered ₹4.42 crore through Telugu screenings, while the Tamil version secured 1.3 crore till day 22.

Released worldwide on December 20, the Shareef Muhammed production Marco has since emerged as the highest-grossing A-rated Malayalam film of all time.