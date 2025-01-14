Marco Box Office Collection Day 25: The action thriller directed by Haneef Adeni, which stars Mollywood star Unni Mukundan in the lead, has been reporting strong box office numbers. The film released on December 20 has now crossed ₹100 crore-mark worldwide, data provided by Sacnilk.com states. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Marco Box Office Collection Day 25 As per early estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk.com, the film earned ₹0.35 crore on its 25th day. The film has minted ₹68.50 crore gross in India while overseas collection stands at ₹32 crore, the report stated on Day 24. Sacnilk.com stated in its report that the film's worldwide collection now stands is ₹100.50+ crore.

About Marco The action thriller, written and directed by Haneef Adeni and produced by Shareef Muhammed under Cubes Entertainments, is receiving recognition for its violent scenes and stunts. The Mollywood film that was made on a budget of ₹30 crore also stars Siddique, Jagadish, Abhimanyu S Thilakan, and Kabir Duhan Singh. Ravi Basrur composed the music, and Shameer Muhammed is the editor. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The movie was released worldwide on December 20, 2024, and was able to get the maximum benefit of the holiday season at the box office. It emerged as the highest-grossing A-rated Malayalam film of all time, according to reports.