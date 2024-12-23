The Malayalam action thriller Marco has made an impressive mark at the box office during its opening weekend. The film, directed by Haneef Adeni and starring Unni Mukundan, has earned ₹14.20 crore in its first three days.

As per Sacnilk, Marco opened with ₹4.3 crore on its first day, primarily driven by its Malayalam audience. The collection increased to ₹4.65 crore on Saturday, reflecting a growth of 8.14%. On its third day, Sunday, the film garnered an estimated ₹5.25 crore, bringing the total weekend earnings to ₹14.20 crore in the domestic box office. As per reports, the movie was made with a budget of ₹30 crore.

The movie recorded high occupancy rates across Malayalam-speaking regions. On its third day, it achieved an overall theatre occupancy of 70-83%, with the evening shows reaching a peak of 83.62%.

Key regions like Kochi and Chennai reported exceptional numbers, with Kochi recording 88.50% occupancy and Chennai achieving a remarkable 89% overall occupancy.

Kollam stood out with nearly full houses, reporting an incredible 97% occupancy, particularly during night shows. Other cities like Kozhikode, Thrissur and Kottayam also recorded impressive figures, highlighting the film’s wide popularity in Kerala.

Outside Kerala, the performance varied. In Bengaluru, occupancy was 68.75% while Hyderabad saw 75.75%, both contributing significantly to the film’s earnings. In Mumbai and NCR, however, the numbers were more modest, with Mumbai reporting 52.67% occupancy and NCR at 36%.

Marco: Unni Mukundan Marco follows the story of a man seeking vengeance for his brother’s death, navigating a web of betrayal and hidden enemies within a gold empire. The movie was shot for nearly 100 days.