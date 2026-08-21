Margaret Qualley leaves internet in disbelief with barefoot sandals in London; where to buy them, cost and more

Hollywood star Margaret Qualley is all over the internet after her appearance at The Dog Stars premiere in London. The actress, who recently announced her separation from Jack Antonoff, grabbed everyone's attention with her look. All dressed in Chanel, she hit the event in a now-viral pair of barefoot, sole-less shoes.

Margaret Qualley's viral ‘barefoot’ sandals For the event, Margaret Qualley opted for an all-Chanel look from head to toe. She wore a black V-neck fringed gown from the brand. The highlight of her look was the barely there shoes, which came with thin straps wrapped around her ankles. It even comes with a mini CC logo on the sides. With her sole out, she left cameras clicking with all of her toes on display.

Have a look:

Netizens divided The half-barefoot look has left the internet confused. Reacting to it, someone wrote on X, "Designers really out here testing what they can get away with selling wealthy people. Can’t imagine walking into any store and saying “Oh, yes, I’ll take half-shoes for $1,000, please”

"Whaaaaat??? where is the rest of the shoe?? a whole actress could not afford complete shoe! smh (sic)," joked another. One said, "Anyone who is like walking barefoot is brave in my eyes because it feels so uncomfortable."

Yet another commented, "What is the point of wearing shoes at all if it's a heel only? Weird man."

A different user argued, “That is the most retarded thing I’ve seen today on X.”

About the viral shoes: Where and how to buy them The viral 'barefoot' shoes are from Chanel. It is the latest piece from its Cruise 2027 Collection.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the shoes are described as a play on the brand’s iconic cap toe ballet flat, designed by creative director Matthieu Blazy. It is said to be available in black, gold, and silver colour options.

Unfortunately for those who are in love with the free-spirited look of these shoes, these viral footwear are not currently available on any websites, as reported by Vogue. Only those who are a VIP or a big-time client for the brand can grab these shoes.