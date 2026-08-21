Margaret Qualley leaves internet in disbelief with barefoot sandals in London; where to buy them, cost and more

Hollywood star Margaret Qualley is all over the internet after her appearance at The Dog Stars premiere in London. The actress, who recently announced her separation from Jack Antonoff, grabbed everyone's attention with her look. All dressed in Chanel, she hit the event in a now-viral pair of barefoot, sole-less shoes.

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Margaret Qualley's viral ‘barefoot’ sandals For the event, Margaret Qualley opted for an all-Chanel look from head to toe. She wore a black V-neck fringed gown from the brand. The highlight of her look was the barely there shoes, which came with thin straps wrapped around her ankles. It even comes with a mini CC logo on the sides. With her sole out, she left cameras clicking with all of her toes on display.

Have a look:

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Netizens divided The half-barefoot look has left the internet confused. Reacting to it, someone wrote on X, "Designers really out here testing what they can get away with selling wealthy people. Can’t imagine walking into any store and saying “Oh, yes, I’ll take half-shoes for $1,000, please”

"Whaaaaat??? where is the rest of the shoe?? a whole actress could not afford complete shoe! smh (sic)," joked another. One said, "Anyone who is like walking barefoot is brave in my eyes because it feels so uncomfortable."

Yet another commented, "What is the point of wearing shoes at all if it's a heel only? Weird man."

A different user argued, “That is the most retarded thing I’ve seen today on X.”

About the viral shoes: Where and how to buy them The viral 'barefoot' shoes are from Chanel. It is the latest piece from its Cruise 2027 Collection.

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According to Entertainment Weekly, the shoes are described as a play on the brand’s iconic cap toe ballet flat, designed by creative director Matthieu Blazy. It is said to be available in black, gold, and silver colour options.

Unfortunately for those who are in love with the free-spirited look of these shoes, these viral footwear are not currently available on any websites, as reported by Vogue. Only those who are a VIP or a big-time client for the brand can grab these shoes.

How much can it cost While no official price has been revealed publicly yet, reports claim that each pair can cost somewhere around ₹20,000 to ₹90,000. Considering the brand's usual pricing, fashion enthusiasts shouldn't be surprised if they eventually retail in the ₹1 lakh+ range. However, these are not estimates.

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.

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