Mark Epstein's viral email mentions ‘Bubba’, sparks speculation — is he referring to Bill Clinton?

The House Oversight Committee released Jeffrey Epstein's emails on Wednesday, 12 October, revealing his links to several high-profile individuals.

The 20,000 pages of material on the convicted sex offender, starting as early as 2002 and spanning almost all of Epstein's life, sparked heated speculations after the name of President Donald Trump appeared in them multiple times.

Jeffrey Epstein died by suicide in his prison cell, leading to intense scrutiny of the people he knew. He was assisted by long-term partner Ghislaine Maxwell, who is currently serving a 20-year sentence for sex trafficking.

Trump responds to revelation President Trump, who has repeatedly denied his association with Epstein after child trafficking charges emerged against him, is once again in the public spotlight after his name appeared in emails sent and received by Epstein. Trump dismissed the revelation, calling the emails a “hoax”.

One of those emails, which was sent by Jeffrey Epstein's brother Mark Epstein, has gone viral for its content. In the mail, Mark speculated whether Putin has a photo of “Trump blowing Bubba”.

Who is ‘Bubba’ mentioned? The mention of the President “blowing Bubba” has sparked intense discussion on social media, as 'Bubba' is the nickname of former President Bill Clinton, who is also alleged to have a connection with Epstein.

The emails exchanged between Jeffrey and his brother Mark Epstein from March 2018 have multiple comments on Jeffrey's close relationship with President Trump.

In one of those emails, dated 21 March 2018, Mark asks his brother to inquire Steve Bannon whether Russian President Vladimir Putin has a picture of “Trump blowing Bubba”, taking the internet by storm.

Content of the viral mail The viral email, which is now publicly circulated, begins with Mark asking Jeffrey about his health. Jeffrey responds that he is with Steve Bannon. In response, Mark writes, “Ask him if Putin has photos of Trump blowing Bubba?”

Though it is not immediately clear who the person referred to as “Bubba” in the email is, social media started speculating that it is Bill Clinton, given the former President's nickname is Bubba.

According to multiple reports, Clinton also had alleged ties with Jeffrey Epstein and his partner and associate, Ghislaine Maxwell.

“Wait, WHAT?! What is happening here? My understanding is the reference to “Bubba” is Bill Clinton? This is a lot to digest,” one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Clinton has allegedly taken multiple flights on Epstein’s private jet and visited his private island. However, he has continued to deny any wrongdoing, maintaining his stance that he had no prior knowledge of Epstein’s criminal activities, Hindustan Times reported.

The release of the emails comes amid ongoing political debate over Epstein-related documents. The Trump-Epstein connection has long been a point of public and media scrutiny.